Special Preview of Disney Animation's "Hexed" to Air During "Monday Night Football"
Catch the preview for yourself, Monday, October 12 on ABC and ESPN.
Disney's latest animated feature Hexed will get the spotlight tomorrow night during Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN.
What's Happening:
- Disney has announced that an exclusive preview of their upcoming animated feature Hexed will air during tomorrow night's (October 12) Monday Night Football, airing on ABC and ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET.
- The announcement came with a fun clip featuring Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams being trnasported from the locker room to the world of Hexe.
- Here, he talks to two of the magical objects who welcome him to Hexe – Elias Quire, voiced by Stephen Fry and Ms. Quill, voiced by Tracey Ullman.
- Donald seems pretty up for the side quest to Hexe, as long as he's back by gameday!
- In Hexed, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Hexed also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster.
- The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn (who also appears in Olaf Draws! nearby) and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.
- Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- The future of National Treasure 3 is less clear than we may have thought, as Nicolas Cage is currently not attached to the project.
- Another new Diary of a Wimpy Kid holiday film is coming to Disney+ this December.
- Just in time for the holiday season, fans can soon get their hands on a stunning 4K Ultra HD release of Die Hard and its sequels.
- Jessica Biel has joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures' Playmates, as Hugh Hefner's wife.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now