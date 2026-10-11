Special Preview of Disney Animation's "Hexed" to Air During "Monday Night Football"

Disney's latest animated feature Hexed will get the spotlight tomorrow night during Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN.

What's Happening:

Disney has announced that an exclusive preview of their upcoming animated feature Hexed will air during tomorrow night's (October 12) Monday Night Football, airing on ABC and ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The announcement came with a fun clip featuring Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams being trnasported from the locker room to the world of Hexe.

Here, he talks to two of the magical objects who welcome him to Hexe – Elias Quire, voiced by Stephen Fry and Ms. Quill, voiced by Tracey Ullman.