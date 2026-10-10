"National Treasure 3" Future is Less Clear Than We Thought

National Treasure 3 is one of those Disney movies that has been sitting in development hell for decades. Fans of the franchise still want it, but for a variety of reasons, it's never happened. And just when we thought things might be changing for the better, it now appears that we should temper our excitement.

What's Happening:

Back in August, director Jon Turteltaub, who helmed both National Treasure movies, appeared on a podcast in which he claimed that National Treasure 3 was finally moving forward.

It was claimed that a script for a third entry had been written and had received the green light from Turteltaub, Disney, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

He also claimed that Cage was on board to reprise his role as series hero Benjamin Franklin Gates.

However, in an appearance at NYCC (via THR), Cage has hit back at the report, at least the part about himself being on board.

Cage said, "No, I didn’t sign up for that. You got to get these microphones out of these directors’ hands. We’ll see if I want to get together with it."

The most generous reading of the situation is that Jon Turteltaub was misinformed about Cage's status. The actor's "we'll see" comment makes it sound like he's not against the idea, but it also makes it sound like he doesn't really know what's going on with the project.

It's still possible the director's comments were accurate as to the script for National Treasure 3, which would still mean the movie is closer to reality than it has been before.

Getting Cage on board is likely a priority for any potential sequel. The Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History failed to find much traction without him involved.

More Live Action Movie News: