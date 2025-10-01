Jerry Bruckheimer's Major Disney Reveals: Margot Robbie Still Attached to "Pirates 6" and "National Treasure 3" Hopes to Bring Back Nicolas Cage

The two Disney adventure franchises debuted in the early 2000s.

During TheWrap’s TheGrill 2025 conference, producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared some exciting updates on two major Walt Disney Studios projects.

What’s Happening:

TheWrap

The news source has been updating readers on the event, with incredible highlights that fans at home can enjoy.

During a keynote conversation today, September 30th, Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer gave new information on two of Walt Disney Studios biggest film series, including Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and National Treasure 3 .

and . Kicking off the keynote, Bruckheimer shared that he and his collaborators are working on a script.

While an exciting set forward, Bruckheimer also shared that the project will not move forward until the project meets their high standards.

At one point, there were two scripts, but “then one kind of dropped out and we kind of went with the other one" according to Bruckheimer.

The sequel, which has been in development for several years, was initially set to star Margot Robbie before the original iteration of the film was scrapped.

However, Robbie is still set to be involved in some capacity.

Ted Elliott, who co-wrote the first four entries into the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, is also involved with the 6th installment.

Reflecting on his greatest challenges in his career, he regards the Pirates franchise as one of the hardest series to keep creating.

It has been close to a decade since the franchise's last installment with Dead Man Tell No Tales, and he shared "That world is so cool and specific, you just gotta find the right way in."

For the long-rumored National Treasure 3, Bruckheimer announced that they are "getting closer on that one."

The producer shared the intention to bring back original National Treasure director Jon Turteltaub and star Nicolas Cage.

While Disney tried to revive the National Treasure brand with 2022's Disney+ National Treasure: Edge of History, Bruckheimer was not offended by the separate revival.

On the contrary, Bruckheimer shared "We want to keep the name alive in the public eye [and] the zeitgeist."

While both projects are definitely years away from hitting the big screen, it’s exciting to hear an update and a behind-the-scenes look at these highly anticipated projects.

Walt Disney Studios at the Disney Parks:

In celebration of the upcoming Walt Disney Studios film, Magic Kingdom Disneyland TRON: Ares overlays for TRON Lightcycle / Run and TRON Lightcycle Power / Run.

overlays for TRON Lightcycle / Run and TRON Lightcycle Power / Run. Master Control has taken over the roller coaster-type attraction for a thrilling and nefarious new adventure soundtracked to the new Nine Inch Nails film score, you definitely won’t wanna miss out on the limited-time overlay.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More TRON: Ares:

