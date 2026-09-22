Rediscover Two Nicolas Cage Classics with New 4K Ultra HD Releases of "Con Air" and "National Treasure"
You'll soon be able to steal the Declaration of Independence in stunning HD quality!
Two of Nicolas Cage's most iconic films are getting a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook release later this fall.
What's Happening:
- Con Air and National Treasure, two of the iconic Nicolas Cage's most popular films, have been set for a release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook on November 10 – with National Treasure also getting a 4K Ultra HD Digital the same day (Con Air is already available in that format).
- From high-altitude thrills to an adventure-filled treasure hunt, both films transport audiences with intensity and edge-of-your-seat suspense.
- Both films have been restored in stunning 4K, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision, and will include new bonus features, including a National Treasure commentary with director John Turtletaub and actor Justin Bartha.
- Bonus features for Con Air include “A View from Above” and “The Destruction of Las Vegas."
- Con Air is packed with memorable one-liners, exhilarating stunts and an incomparable ensemble cast, including John Malkovich, John Cusack, Steve Buscemi and Dave Chappelle. The R-rated action classic earned two Academy Award nominations and remains a hallmark of ’90s blockbuster cinema.
- Seven years later, action adventure took a historical turn with National Treasure, where Cage stars as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a determined historian and cryptologist racing against rivals to decipher a hidden map on the back of the Declaration of Independence.
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