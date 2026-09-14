New Trailer and Poster Released for ESPN Films’ "Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry"

Stephen Curry’s historic NBA career is getting the IMAX treatment. A new trailer and poster have been released for ESPN Films’ upcoming documentary Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry, offering audiences a closer look at the Golden State Warriors superstar and the journey behind one of basketball’s most unprecedented achievements.

What’s Happening:

Directed by Religion of Sports co-founder Gotham Chopra, Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry will open exclusively in IMAX theaters on October 9, 2026. The feature-length documentary is produced and presented by IMAX, Religion of Sports, and Unanimous Media, in association with NBA Entertainment, and will be distributed by Disney.

The film centers on Curry as he approaches a milestone that had never been reached in NBA history: 4,000 career three-pointers. The four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP reflects on the upbringing, mindset, creativity, and relentless work ethic that helped transform him into one of the most influential players the sport has ever seen.

Rather than just chronicling Curry’s career, the documentary explores him through the lens of artistry. The film follows Curry leading up to and throughout one remarkable game, capturing his approach to basketball while drawing parallels between his innovative style and the creative processes of artists working in entirely different fields.

Among those offering their perspectives on Curry are Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, legendary music producer Rick Rubin, singer-songwriter Patti Smith, and Grammy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste. Their reflections help examine how Curry’s singular vision has changed the way basketball is played and perceived.

The documentary also places viewers directly inside the historic day when Curry reached his 4,000th career three-pointer. Entering the Golden State Warriors’ home matchup against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center, Curry needed just two three-pointers to reach the unprecedented milestone.

Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 career three-pointers, further cementing a record that has come to symbolize his revolutionary impact on the game. The Warriors went on to defeat the Kings 130-104.

To capture the intensity surrounding the milestone, the production utilized 21 IMAX-certified cameras. The state-of-the-art filmmaking approach was designed to put audiences inside the emotion and urgency of that single historic day and game, making the documentary especially suited for the massive scale and immersive presentation of IMAX theaters.

The result is a portrait of an athlete whose influence extends far beyond the traditional statistics of the sport. Curry’s three-point shooting fundamentally changed the way teams approach offense, while his confidence, creativity, and ability to turn seemingly impossible shots into routine plays helped redefine what is possible on a basketball court.

Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry is directed by Gotham Chopra and produced by John Turner, Meghan Cirillo, Nick Frew, Erick Peyton, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett.

The new trailer and poster arrive ahead of the film’s exclusive IMAX theatrical release on October 9, 2026, allowing fans to experience Curry’s historic achievement and the story behind it on the biggest screen possible.

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