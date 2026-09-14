"Chris Berman's Super Bowl Top 20" Headlines "Monday Night Football" Storytelling as Part of ESPN's Year of the Super Bowl
The road to Super Bowl LXI is not as long as it seems.
As part of ESPN's Year of the Super Bowl, fans can look forward to hearing more in-depth stories as Disney Legend Chris Berman shares his favorite moment's in the big game's history.
What's Happening:
- Chris Berman, who has covered 44 Super Bowls in person, is set to join fellow ESPN voices Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt in headlining three new weekly Super Bowl storytelling features debuting around the kickoff of ESPN’s 2026 Monday Night Football season tonight, September 14, marking the start of ESPN’s Super Bowl season.
- Chris Berman’s Super Bowl Top 20, Super Bowl Signature Moments and Walk of Game surround Monday Night Football coverage each week and will be highlighted across ESPN platforms, with three of ESPN’s NFL voices helping span the entire day.
- Berman sets the stage on NFL Live, followed by Super Bowl Signature Moments spotlighting that week’s Monday Night Football matchup’s Super Bowl history during Monday Night Countdown, with those same moments voiced by Buck in game, and Van Pelt closes the night with Walk of Game, giving every week of Monday Night Football a full-circle connection to Super Bowl LXI.
- The trio joins an already strong slate of ongoing initiatives - including the weekly I Scored a Touchdown series and The Biggest Game podcast, as well as ESPN’s “We’re Going” marketing campaign - as ESPN builds toward Super Bowl LXI, its first-ever Super Bowl production, on Feb. 14, 2027.
- Berman has covered 44 Super Bowls in person and kicked off ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl as part of The Handoff at the conclusion of Super Bowl LX. Now, each week on the road to Super Bowl LXI, Chris Berman’s Super Bowl Top 20 will reveal Berman’s top plays, storylines and memories throughout Super Bowl history, lending his insight to his most unforgettable moments.
- The weekly series begins with No. 20 as the Monday Night Football season kicks off and counts down to Berman’s top moment during the finale ahead of ESPN’s Divisional Round playoff game.
- Each segment sets the stage for Monday Night Football as part of lead-in coverage each week, premiering during Monday’s NFL Live (3-5 p.m. ET, ESPN & NFL Network). Chris Berman’s Super Bowl Top 20 can then be seen across ESPN’s studio show lineup throughout the week, while also highlighted across additional ESPN platforms.
- Each week, Super Bowl Signature Moments will spotlight a defining Super Bowl moment from teams playing on Monday Night Football that week. The weekly vignettes debut during Monday Night Countdown ahead of that week’s matchup, with most editions also woven into the game broadcast itself later that night where they will be voiced by Buck, a veteran of six Super Bowl telecasts.
- Following each Monday Night Football telecast, Van Pelt will lead the Walk of Game moment, naming a weekly Player of the Game leading into Buck and Troy Aikman’s weekly breakdown of the game.
- Each week’s honoree will be recognized with a Monday Night Football shield as part of their addition to a virtual pathway displayed on the field during each broadcast - building week by week toward SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LXI, and creating a season-long, evolving showcase of standout performances on the road to football’s biggest stage.
- Beginning this week, the established I Scored a Touchdown series now debuts new editions during Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m., ESPN).
- The series spotlights stories from those who have reached the end zone on football’s biggest stage. A feature on Ty Law’s pick-six in Super Bowl XXXVI kicked off the new timeslot.
- 61 of these unforgettable stories will be told on the road to Super Bowl LXI, with 29 already published since the initiative began in the wake of Super Bowl LX in February. In addition to airing on studio shows, the series has garnered more than 53 million views across ESPN’s social media channels since its debut.
- The Biggest Game, a digital series hosted by Jeremy Schaap exploring the defining moments and cultural impact of the Super Bowl, continues weekly throughout the 2026 season leading up to Super Bowl LXI as well.
- Schaap has welcomed a lineup of special guests to the show, including Berman, former Cowboys head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, former safety Darren Woodson and more. In the coming weeks, Schaap will be joined by Mina Kimes (Sept. 15), Rod Woodson (Sept. 22) and Rich Eisen (Sept. 29).
- Episodes can be found on the NFL on ESPN YouTube channel and across podcast platforms.
ESPN's First Super Bowl:
- Super Bowl LXI in 2027 will be the first Super Bowl ever broadcast by ESPN, and it is shaping up to be much more than simply another game on the network.
- ESPN’s 2026–27 NFL portfolio makes up the network's “Year of the Super Bowl,” a 12‑month, multi‑platform celebration of America’s biggest sporting event.
- Already underway, ESPN will spotlight the sport’s biggest moments, personalities and teams through year‑round storytelling, shoulder programming and immersive experiences, culminating with ESPN’s first‑ever Super Bowl presentation, simulcast on ESPN and ABC.
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