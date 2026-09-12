ESPN Is Ready to Launch its Super Bowl Season with a Massive First Week of Monday Night Football

Are you ready for some football?

The NFL season is officially here, and it's a big one for ESPN. The season will end with ESPN hosting its first-ever Super Bowl, a major win for the network. But before we get there, the season needs to play out, and for ESPN, that means it's time for Monday Night Football.

What's Happening:

ESPN's first game of the season will be the Week 1 Monday Night Football battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

The game will take place Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2 , giving fans an alternate viewing method for the game.

However, before the game begins, ESPN will be all over Kansas City with nine hours of live programming from Week 1 city.

Shows airing from KC include: Good Morning Football (8-11 a.m.) – Hosted by Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt and Manti Te’o , with Laura Rutledge and Alex Smith . Actor Eric Stonestreet will make an appearance, as will former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye . The Pat McAfee Show (12-2 p.m.) - McAfee will be in Kansas City while Boston Connor, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Darius Butler, and AJ Hawk will be on hand from Indianapolis. NFL Live (3-5 p.m.) - Kyle Brandt , Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears will broadcast directly from Arrowhead Stadium Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.) - Scott Van Pelt , Jason Kelce, Marcus Spears, Pat McAfee and Jason McCourty will run ESPN's regular pre-game show SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt & NFL GameDay Final immediately following the game



More ESPN News: