ESPN Is Ready to Launch its Super Bowl Season with a Massive First Week of Monday Night Football

Are you ready for some football?

The NFL season is officially here, and it's a big one for ESPN. The season will end with ESPN hosting its first-ever Super Bowl, a major win for the network. But before we get there, the season needs to play out, and for ESPN, that means it's time for Monday Night Football.

What's Happening:

  • ESPN's first game of the season will be the Week 1 Monday Night Football battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.
  • The game will take place Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.
  • Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2, giving fans an alternate viewing method for the game.
  • However, before the game begins, ESPN will be all over Kansas City with nine hours of live programming from Week 1 city.
  • Shows airing from KC include:
    • Good Morning Football (8-11 a.m.) – Hosted by Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt and Manti Te’o, with Laura Rutledge and Alex Smith. Actor Eric Stonestreet will make an appearance, as will former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye .
    • The Pat McAfee Show (12-2 p.m.) - McAfee will be in Kansas City while Boston Connor, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Darius Butler, and AJ Hawk will be on hand from Indianapolis.
    • NFL Live (3-5 p.m.) -  Kyle Brandt, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears will broadcast directly from Arrowhead Stadium
    • Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.) -  Scott Van Pelt, Jason Kelce, Marcus Spears, Pat McAfee and Jason McCourty will run ESPN's regular pre-game show
    • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt & NFL GameDay Final immediately following the game

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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