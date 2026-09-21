The Director and Cast of "Whalefall" Discuss the Film's Harrowing Story in New First Look Video
"Resident Evil" star Austin Abrams is about to jump from zombies to whales.
20th Century Studios has released a new "First Look" video for Whalefall, providing more behind-the-scenes info on the upcoming film.
What's Happening:
- The new video features Whalefall's director and co-screenwriter, Brian Duffield, along with stars Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin.
- The trio discuss the film's harrowing story, in which Abrams' diver, Jay, is swallowed alive by a sperm whale and must try to survive.
- Duffield praises Abrams' dedication to the part and doing all he could to making it feel real, which involved experiencing going on actual swims with sperm whales in the Dominican.
- Brolin, who plays Jay's late father, said he was attracted to the film by its depiction of a father and son relationship, as Jay must think back on lessons his dad taught him if he's going to get out of this terrifying experience.
- Duffield notes he wanted to trap two people inside the whale: "Our main character, Jay, and also you, the audience."
- The Walking Dead and Weapons alum Abrams is having a very high profile, star-making fall playing characters going through some insanely intense situations in two different big movies, as he's currently the lead in the number one movie in the world, Resident Evil, which opened mere weeks before Whalefall arrives on October 16.
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