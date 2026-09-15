"Super Troopers 3" Sets Digital, Blu-ray and DVD Release Dates

The latest Broken Lizard comedy arrives on digital September 22, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on November 3.

The Super Troopers are back, and their most recent questionable police work is coming home with you! Searchlight Pictures has announced the digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release dates for Super Troopers 3, the newest installment in the cult comedy franchise from the Broken Lizard crew.

What’s Happening:

Super Troopers 3 will arrive on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango on September 22, giving fans the opportunity to watch the latest misadventures from the Vermont Highway Patrol at home. The film will then make its way to Blu-ray and DVD on November 3.

For fans who want to revisit the entire franchise, a digital-exclusive three-movie collection will also be available September 22, bringing all three Super Troopers films together in one bundle.

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written by the Broken Lizard team, Super Troopers 3 once again finds the beloved group of troopers caught somewhere between law enforcement and absolute chaos.

This time around, Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister becomes the center of a complicated mess. As the engagement spirals out of control, Thorny comes up with his own schemes to break up the relationship, all while the Super Troopers find themselves attempting to take down a dangerous new drug ring.

With the wedding potentially hanging in the balance and a criminal operation to crack, the troopers have plenty on their plates. Naturally, their attempts to save the day are unlikely to go according to plan.

The third film reunites the core Broken Lizard cast, with Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske all returning. The cast also includes Hannah Simone, Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford, Andrew Dismukes, Marisa Coughlan, Jon Rudnitsky, Lisa Gilroy, Sakina Jaffrey, Iqbal Theba, Lynda Carter, and Brian Cox.

The home entertainment releases will also give fans some additional opportunities to go behind the scenes and see the comedy that happened when the cameras weren’t rolling.

The Blu-ray and DVD releases will include a collection of bonus features, including Super Bloopers, a compilation of some of the funniest outtakes from Super Troopers 3.

Two deleted scenes will also be included. In “Farva's In the House,” the troopers prank Farva by using a voice modulator to convince him to lick the steering wheel of their EV. Meanwhile, “New Delhi Nose Pepper” follows Captain Todd as he struggles to keep his composure after eating a New Delhi Nose Pepper at Farva’s wedding.

The physical release will also include a “Set Tour” featurette, in which actor Paul Soter takes viewers behind the scenes of the Super Troopers 3 set.

As with the previous films, the newest installment promises to deliver the irreverent humor, ridiculous situations, and dysfunctional camaraderie that have made the Super Troopers franchise a cult comedy favorite.

Fans will be able to bring the latest adventure home digitally on September 22, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on November 3. The complete three-film collection will also be available as a digital exclusive beginning September 22.

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