Review: "Super Troopers 3" is Just Another "Super Troopers" Movie... and That's Not a Bad Thing

As a devoted Disney fan, one of the unexpected joys of following the company has been discovering franchises that I might never have sought out on my own before they became part of Disney's ever-growing portfolio. I became a sports fan in 1996 when ESPN joined The Walt Disney Company through its acquisition of Capital Cities/ABC, opening the door to a world I had largely ignored before. The same thing has happened with several film franchises over the years, and Super Troopers is one of them. The cult comedy series became part of Disney through the acquisition of 21st Century Fox, and that legacy continues with Super Troopers 3. Going in, I fully expected this to be a film that simply wasn't my style. Instead, while I can certainly understand many of the criticisms being leveled against it, I found myself having a surprisingly enjoyable time.

The comedy troupe Broken Lizard returns with the same infectious chemistry that has clearly endeared them to fans for more than two decades. The five Vermont State Troopers remain an entertaining collection of lovable misfits whose questionable ethics, poor decision-making, and willingness to escalate even the smallest situation into complete chaos drive virtually every laugh in the film. Their camaraderie feels genuine, making it easy to believe these actors have been working together for years. Even when an individual joke doesn't land, the group's chemistry often carries the scene because watching them bounce off one another is entertaining in its own right.

On the surface, the story follows a familiar comedy formula. Thorny is determined to stop the wedding between his sister and the hopelessly buffoonish Farva, convinced that Farva would make a terrible husband. Naturally, every attempt Thorny makes to sabotage the relationship only strengthens it. Whether through sheer luck or complete obliviousness, Farva repeatedly stumbles into situations that make him look like the perfect future son-in-law, earning the admiration of his fiancée's family while pushing Thorny further into desperation. It's hardly groundbreaking storytelling, but the simple premise provides plenty of opportunities for the cast to indulge in the escalating absurdity that has become the franchise's trademark.

Although Super Troopers 3 is unmistakably an R-rated comedy, it isn't nearly as relentlessly outrageous as someone unfamiliar with the series might expect. There is certainly crude humor, strong language, and more than a few wildly inappropriate situations, but the film rarely feels provocative simply for the sake of being provocative. Instead, much of the comedy comes from awkward interactions, misunderstandings, and the increasingly ridiculous predicaments the troopers create for themselves. That balance makes the film more accessible than I anticipated. Some jokes inevitably miss the mark, but enough of them connect to keep the momentum moving, particularly during the final act when the escalating insanity reaches its peak. By the time the film embraces complete comedic chaos, it finds its strongest rhythm and delivers several of its biggest laughs.

Like its predecessors, the narrative primarily serves as connective tissue between comedic set pieces rather than as a compelling story in its own right. Character development and dramatic stakes take a back seat to creating opportunities for the next outrageous encounter, and viewers expecting a tightly constructed screenplay will likely be disappointed. Yet that's also part of the franchise's identity. Broken Lizard has never pretended these films are sophisticated comedies. Instead, they embrace broad humor, juvenile gags, and an anything-goes attitude that feels increasingly rare in today's theatrical landscape.

There is also something refreshingly sincere about the film's commitment to its own style. Rather than attempting to modernize the franchise or chase current comedy trends, Broken Lizard simply makes another Super Troopers movie. The performers never seem embarrassed by the material or feel the need to apologize for how ridiculous everything becomes. Their complete commitment to the absurdity is what allows many of the film's biggest laughs to work. Even when the jokes themselves are predictable, the cast's enthusiasm remains infectious.

I also appreciated that the movie never feels cynical. It would have been easy for a third installment arriving years after the previous film to rely entirely on nostalgia or self-referential humor. While there are certainly callbacks that longtime fans will appreciate, Super Troopers 3 largely succeeds on its own terms by allowing its characters to create new situations rather than constantly reminding audiences of the old ones. That approach makes the film welcoming even for someone like me, who entered with little attachment to the franchise's history.

Ultimately, as someone experiencing the series from the outside, Super Troopers 3 accomplished something I wasn't expecting: it made me want to revisit the earlier films to better understand why Broken Lizard has maintained such a loyal following for so many years. Is it a perfect comedy? Certainly not. The story is thin, some jokes overstay their welcome, and there are stretches where the humor is more amusing than laugh-out-loud funny. Even so, the cast's chemistry, the film's unapologetic commitment to its own brand of comedy, and an increasingly hilarious finale left me smiling far more often than I expected. If the goal was to convince a newcomer that there is still life left in this franchise, then Super Troopers 3 succeeds. And should Broken Lizard decide to suit up for a fourth adventure, I'll happily be along for the ride.

I give Super Troopers 3 3 out of 5 stars.