Photos: "Super Troopers 3" Arrives at WWE SummerSlam Takeover Event

As part of WWE SummerSlam, those attending the Takeover event in-person are being invited to check out a new activation celebrating the upcoming Searchlight Pictures release, Super Troopers 3.

Those in attendance got to see all kinds of fun installations, including a vehicle from the new film, and were even handed a keychain with one of the favorite quotes from the franchise.

Attendees can also get processed by Super Troopers officers, as you can see below where Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley is getting booked on an "Excessive Trash Talking" charge.

Take a look at the full citation below.

The Super Troopers officers patrol the area, pulling over SummerSlam attendees and bringing them over to get booked.

In the film, everyone’s favorite cops are back with the third installment of the cult comedy classic from the Broken Lizard crew. When Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself. The film stars Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Brian Cox, Marisa Coughlan, Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford, Andrew Dismukes, Hannah Simone, Iqbal Theba, Sakina Jaffrey, Jon Rudnitsky, and Lisa Gilroy You can check out the trailer over at the official Searchlight Pictures YouTube page.

Super Troopers 3 is set to arrive in theaters everywhere on August 7, 2026.

Stay Tuned to Laughing Place for more from WWE SummerSlam!