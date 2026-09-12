The Family Stone Returns: Searchlight Pictures Announces "The Families Stone" Sequel Film
Nearly all of the original cast members are set to return to their beloved roles.
A sequel to the beloved 2005 holiday film The Family Stone is officially happening at Searchlight Pictures.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports on the news of a sequel to 2005's The Family Stone, with almost the entire cast of the popular ensemble film set to reprise their roles.
- That includes the likes of Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Luke Wilson, Tyrone Giordano, Elizabeth Reaser, Paul Schneider, and Brian White.
- Diane Keaton, who starred in the original, sadly passed away last year at the age of 79.
- The sequel will be titled The Families Stone and will pick up 20 years after the death of Keaton's character, matriarch Sybil Stone — something that was depicted in the original film — as the Stone family again reunites for Christmas, only to face the season’s biggest surprise: their father (Nelson) has unexpectedly invited the woman he’s fallen in love with to meet the family.
- Production on the sequel is set to take place this fall in New York, with the original director Tom Bezucha back to direct from his own script.
- The premise for the original film saw Everett Stone (Mulroney) brings his tightly wound girlfriend Meredith (Parker) home to meet his liberal, bohemian New England family over the holidays. A disastrous visit leads to romantic complications, shifting loyalties and the revelation that Keaton’s Sybil is terminally ill.
- The Family Stone has since become a holiday favorite and grossed $92 million worldwide during its December 2005 release by (at the time) 20th Century Fox.
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