"Star Wars: A New Hope" Re-Release and "Star Wars: Starfighter" Nab IMAX 70mm Film Releases in 2027

This marks the first time any Star Wars film has been shown in the format.

2027 is shaping up to be a big year for Star Wars fans with the 50th anniversary of A New Hope and the release of Star Wars: Starfighter – both of which will be getting IMAX 70mm releases.

What's Happening:

Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: Starfighter — both the original and very latest films in the iconic saga that forever changed cinema — will be presented in IMAX 70mm film upon release in 2027.

This actually marks the very first time that films from the Star Wars universe will be shown in the gold standard film format, which is currently experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to the release of films like The Odyssey.

A New Hope, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2027, will be re-released in theaters on February 19, 2027 , which will include its first ever presentation, digital or film, in IMAX.

, which will include its first ever presentation, digital or film, in IMAX. The newly restored version of the 1977 original will also be shown across a select number of IMAX 70mm film locations.

That will be followed on May 28, 2027 (the 50th anniversary weekend of the original Star Wars) with the release of the latest film in the franchise, Star Wars: Starfighter.

(the 50th anniversary weekend of the original Star Wars) with the release of the latest film in the franchise, Star Wars: Starfighter. The Filmed For IMAX release was shot with IMAX-certified cameras and will be converted to IMAX 70mm film prints for release in a select number of IMAX film locations.

Details regarding the film’s plot are thin at this point, but we do know that it's set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Starring Ryan Gosling as Kade Auberon, the Shawn Levy-directed film also stars: Flynn Gray (Borderland) Amy Adams (Enchanted) Matt Smith (Doctor Who) Mia Goth (Pearl) Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King) Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners) Jamael Westman (Good Grief) Daniel Ings (The Crown)



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