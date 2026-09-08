"Star Wars: A New Hope" Re-Release and "Star Wars: Starfighter" Nab IMAX 70mm Film Releases in 2027

This marks the first time any Star Wars film has been shown in the format.

2027 is shaping up to be a big year for Star Wars fans with the 50th anniversary of A New Hope and the release of Star Wars: Starfighter – both of which will be getting IMAX 70mm releases.

What's Happening:

  • Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: Starfighter — both the original and very latest films in the iconic saga that forever changed cinema — will be presented in IMAX 70mm film upon release in 2027.
  • This actually marks the very first time that films from the Star Wars universe will be shown in the gold standard film format, which is currently experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to the release of films like The Odyssey.
  • A New Hope, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2027, will be re-released in theaters on February 19, 2027, which will include its first ever presentation, digital or film, in IMAX.
  • The newly restored version of the 1977 original will also be shown across a select number of IMAX 70mm film locations.

  • That will be followed on May 28, 2027 (the 50th anniversary weekend of the original Star Wars) with the release of the latest film in the franchise, Star Wars: Starfighter.
  • The Filmed For IMAX release was shot with IMAX-certified cameras and will be converted to IMAX 70mm film prints for release in a select number of IMAX film locations.
  • Details regarding the film’s plot are thin at this point, but we do know that it's set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
  • Starring Ryan Gosling as Kade Auberon, the Shawn Levy-directed film also stars:
    • Flynn Gray (Borderland)
    • Amy Adams (Enchanted)
    • Matt Smith (Doctor Who)
    • Mia Goth (Pearl)
    • Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King)
    • Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners)
    • Jamael Westman (Good Grief)
    • Daniel Ings (The Crown)

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