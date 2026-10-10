Nicolas Cage Says he was Asked to Sign an "A.I. Waiver" for "Spider-Noir"

A lot of fans were disappointed when it was announced that Prime Video's Spider-Noir had been cancelled after just one season. The show received universal praise from both fans and critics, so a lot of people were looking forward to more. However, it does appear there was at least one person who may have been perfectly happy with the show ending when it did: star Nicolas Cage.

What's Happening:

In an appearance at NYCC this weekend (via THR), Nicolas Cage commented on his time working on Spider-Noir. Not only is he not returning to make another season of the show, but he doesn't expect to work for Prime Video again going forward.

The issue, according to Cage, was AI. He's not a fan of the emerging technology, which was apparently a sticking point between Cage and Amazon.

Nicholas Cage said: "Amazon is a very AI friendly company to the tune of 50 billion dollars invested to OpenAI. I am not an AI friendly actor. I didn’t sign the waiver to let them use AI on Spider-Noir. It’s kind of like I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again. But that’s OK."

While Cage doesn't go into specifics, it seems Amazon wanted to be able to have AI use Cage's voice or likeness, perhaps for visual effects, but the actor wasn't willing to give that permission.

One certainly has to wonder if this AI waiver conflict had any part in Amazon's decision to not renew Spider-Noir. The first season clearly worked without it, but it wouldn't be the first time that a studio and a star not seeing eye to eye played a part in a series ending.

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