Marvel Unveils New Spider-Man Comics at NYCC, Including Spider-Punk, Spider-Man: Noir and Major Crossover
New York Comic Con brought exciting announcements for Spider-Man fans, including the return of familiar heroes, the debut of Venom Noir, and a crossover that could change everything for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
Marvel Comics unveiled several exciting Spider-Man announcements during its Marvel Comics: The Spider-Web panel at New York Comic Con, including new series, an anthology, and an upcoming crossover event. Included in among the announcements are the return of Spider-Punk and Spider-Man: Noir, the debut of Marvel SFX: THWIP, and a major crossover between Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
Spider-Punk #1 – January 20, 2027
- Hobie Brown returns in a new solo series from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason, with cover art by Taurin Clarke.
- When members of the Spider-Band mysteriously disappear, Spider-Punk heads to Los Angeles to uncover what happened to his friends.
- Along the way, Hobie faces a dangerous new villain, MZ. NEGATIVE, who has teamed up with Scorpion to make his mission even more difficult.
Marvel SFX: THWIP #1 – January 27, 2027
- Marvel is celebrating the iconic sound effects of comic books with a new anthology series featuring stories from some of the industry's biggest creators.
- The debut issue features writers Jed MacKay, Stephen Graham Jones, and Rainbow Rowell, alongside artists Alessandro Cappuccio, Lucas Werneck, and others.
- Future installments will feature creators including Eric Zawadski and Simone Di Meo, with additional Marvel SFX titles planned.
Spider-Man: Noir – February 10, 2027
- Writer Alex Segura and artist Farid Karami are bringing Peter Parker back into the shadows with an all-new Spider-Man: Noir series.
- Peter becomes involved in a dangerous investigation surrounding a mysterious underworld artifact and the disappearance of his new girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
- The mystery also introduces Venom Noir, forcing Peter to choose between unimaginable power and bringing a murderer to justice.
Crisis of Faith – 2027
- Marvel also teased Crisis of Faith, an upcoming crossover between Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man.
- The event will be written by Joe Kelly and Bryan Hill, with promotional artwork revealed by Ryan Stegman.
- The storyline promises to dramatically shake up the relationship and trust between Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and their allies.
- Additional details about the crossover will be announced in the coming months.
More Marvel News:
- Marvel Comics revealed more about the new Midnight Universe at New York Comic Con.
- The VisionQuest Collection at NYCC takes Vision and Ultron through the history of art.
- Marvel and M&M’s team up for new superhero-themed packaging, including a Walmart-exclusive Doctor Doom design.
- Marvel's other superhero team-up, The Defenders, are set to reunite in the final season of Daredevil: Born Again.