Marvel Unveils New Spider-Man Comics at NYCC, Including Spider-Punk, Spider-Man: Noir and Major Crossover

New York Comic Con brought exciting announcements for Spider-Man fans, including the return of familiar heroes, the debut of Venom Noir, and a crossover that could change everything for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Marvel Comics unveiled several exciting Spider-Man announcements during its Marvel Comics: The Spider-Web panel at New York Comic Con, including new series, an anthology, and an upcoming crossover event. Included in among the announcements are the return of Spider-Punk and Spider-Man: Noir, the debut of Marvel SFX: THWIP, and a major crossover between Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Spider-Punk #1 – January 20, 2027

Hobie Brown returns in a new solo series from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason, with cover art by Taurin Clarke.

When members of the Spider-Band mysteriously disappear, Spider-Punk heads to Los Angeles to uncover what happened to his friends.

Along the way, Hobie faces a dangerous new villain, MZ. NEGATIVE, who has teamed up with Scorpion to make his mission even more difficult.

Marvel SFX: THWIP #1 – January 27, 2027

Marvel is celebrating the iconic sound effects of comic books with a new anthology series featuring stories from some of the industry's biggest creators.

The debut issue features writers Jed MacKay, Stephen Graham Jones, and Rainbow Rowell, alongside artists Alessandro Cappuccio, Lucas Werneck, and others.

Future installments will feature creators including Eric Zawadski and Simone Di Meo, with additional Marvel SFX titles planned.

Spider-Man: Noir – February 10, 2027

Writer Alex Segura and artist Farid Karami are bringing Peter Parker back into the shadows with an all-new Spider-Man: Noir series.

Peter becomes involved in a dangerous investigation surrounding a mysterious underworld artifact and the disappearance of his new girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

The mystery also introduces Venom Noir, forcing Peter to choose between unimaginable power and bringing a murderer to justice.

Crisis of Faith – 2027

Marvel also teased Crisis of Faith, an upcoming crossover between Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

The event will be written by Joe Kelly and Bryan Hill, with promotional artwork revealed by Ryan Stegman.

The storyline promises to dramatically shake up the relationship and trust between Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and their allies.

Additional details about the crossover will be announced in the coming months.

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