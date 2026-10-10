Marvel Unveils New Spider-Man Comics at NYCC, Including Spider-Punk, Spider-Man: Noir and Major Crossover

New York Comic Con brought exciting announcements for Spider-Man fans, including the return of familiar heroes, the debut of Venom Noir, and a crossover that could change everything for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
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Marvel Comics unveiled several exciting Spider-Man announcements during its Marvel Comics: The Spider-Web panel at New York Comic Con, including new series, an anthology, and an upcoming crossover event. Included in among the announcements are the return of Spider-Punk and Spider-Man: Noir, the debut of Marvel SFX: THWIP, and a major crossover between Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Spider-Punk #1 – January 20, 2027

  • Hobie Brown returns in a new solo series from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason, with cover art by Taurin Clarke.
  • When members of the Spider-Band mysteriously disappear, Spider-Punk heads to Los Angeles to uncover what happened to his friends.
  • Along the way, Hobie faces a dangerous new villain, MZ. NEGATIVE, who has teamed up with Scorpion to make his mission even more difficult.

Cover by Taurin Clarke

Variant Cover by Justin Mason

Marvel SFX: THWIP #1 – January 27, 2027

  • Marvel is celebrating the iconic sound effects of comic books with a new anthology series featuring stories from some of the industry's biggest creators.
  • The debut issue features writers Jed MacKay, Stephen Graham Jones, and Rainbow Rowell, alongside artists Alessandro Cappuccio, Lucas Werneck, and others.
  • Future installments will feature creators including Eric Zawadski and Simone Di Meo, with additional Marvel SFX titles planned.

Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

Variant Cover by Mark Chiarello

Spider-Man: Noir – February 10, 2027

  • Writer Alex Segura and artist Farid Karami are bringing Peter Parker back into the shadows with an all-new Spider-Man: Noir series.
  • Peter becomes involved in a dangerous investigation surrounding a mysterious underworld artifact and the disappearance of his new girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
  • The mystery also introduces Venom Noir, forcing Peter to choose between unimaginable power and bringing a murderer to justice.

Cover by Stephen Mooney

Crisis of Faith – 2027

  • Marvel also teased Crisis of Faith, an upcoming crossover between Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man.
  • The event will be written by Joe Kelly and Bryan Hill, with promotional artwork revealed by Ryan Stegman.
  • The storyline promises to dramatically shake up the relationship and trust between Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and their allies.
  • Additional details about the crossover will be announced in the coming months.

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