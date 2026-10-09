M&Ms and Marvel Expand Partnership Ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday"

A lot of fans are going to the movies to watch Avengers: Doomsday in a theater with a bag of M&Ms. Still, soon you'll be able to celebrate your favorite Marvel characters anytime as the current collaborations between Marvel and M&M/Mars expand to retail locations nationwide.

What's Happening:

Earlier this year, Marvel and M&M/Mars announced a new brand partnership that would see M&M packages that would feature the candy company's multi-colored mascots dressed up as their favorite Marvel heroes.

Previously, the special Marvel packaging was only available online or at an M&M retail store. Starting this month, you'll begin to see the packaging in a wider number of retail stores.

The new packaging includes: Red as Deadpool



Green as She-Hulk

Purple as Elektra

Blue as Daredevil

Brown as Yelena

Orange as Red(?) Guardian

Yellow as Wolverine

In addition, a special Avengers: Doomsday package will be available exclusively in Walmart stores that will cast yellow as Doctor Doom

Check out one of the ads designed to celebrate this new crossover.

In addition, a new sweepstakes will launch on October 15 that will give fans a chance to win one of many Marvel prizes, including a Disney Cruise Line vacation.

A limited edition M&Ms X Marvel comic book is also on the way, though only 10,000 copies are being printed, and it will only be available at special events leading up to the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

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