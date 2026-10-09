Phoenix Cyclops Coming to "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls"

The first Season 1 DLC character is on the way.
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MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is a brand new fighting game that pits Marvel characters against each other, but in a unique anime style. The game launched with 20 playable characters, but a new fighter is about to enter the game, and he's as unique as the game's art style.

What's Happening:

  • MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has officially unveiled the first available character of the game's Season 1 DLC. Phoenix Cyclops is a version of the popular X-Men hero who is less of a hero after he has absorbed some of the Phoenix Force.
  • The new character trailer reveals Phoenix Cyclops' various special attacks, including Optic Rage, and a Dark Phoenix ability that can be unleashed after collecting Solar Shards.
  • Check out the trailer

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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