Phoenix Cyclops Coming to "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls"

The first Season 1 DLC character is on the way.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is a brand new fighting game that pits Marvel characters against each other, but in a unique anime style. The game launched with 20 playable characters, but a new fighter is about to enter the game, and he's as unique as the game's art style.

What's Happening:

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has officially unveiled the first available character of the game's Season 1 DLC. Phoenix Cyclops is a version of the popular X-Men hero who is less of a hero after he has absorbed some of the Phoenix Force.

The new character trailer reveals Phoenix Cyclops' various special attacks, including Optic Rage, and a Dark Phoenix ability that can be unleashed after collecting Solar Shards.

Dark Phoenix Check out the trailer

Be sure to check out our full review of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

The new DLC character will be available November 2.

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