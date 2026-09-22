"Toy Story 5" Magic Arrives in Fortnite in Limited-Time Creative Island

Are you ready for The Great Toy Rescue?

Toy Story 5 is now on Fortnite in an exciting new island, setting gamers out on a toy-saving adventure through some of the game’s most popular Creator Islands.

What’s Happening:

The magic of Pixar’s Toy Story 5 has landed in Fortnite with a brand new island called Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue.

Arriving from Disney, the new game mode invites players in Bonnie’s Room from Toy Story 5, only to discover that many of the fan-favorite toys have been lost in other games.

While Bonnie’s room is filled with plenty of fun to explore, including some fun targets to shoot and memories you’ll get to collect, you’ll find that traversing around Bonnie’s room will take some special talents.

Inviting players to go visit other games through portals found in the map, players will find characters like Rex, Jessie, Buzz, Forky, and more in other popular Creator Islands found within Fortnite.

This includes popular titles like Red vs. Blue and more!

You’ll have to find missing items and complete tasks instructed by the missing toys.

Finishing these tasks will allow you to head back to Bonnie’s room and enter codes, which gives players new abilities to traverse through Bonnie’s bedroom and collect new memories, targets, Hi-Tech Buzz figures, and XP.

You’ll collect a jet pack, a transport ability called Imagination,a Flint Knock, and other traversal skills to make navigating all of Bonnie’s room possible.

There are 50 targets, 30 Hi-Tech Buzz, and 10 Memories to collect, so you’ll need to explore every corner of the island to find all the collectibles.

You’ll be tasked with traversing some fun platforming, exploring for hidden fun, and collecting to fully immerse yourselves into the world of Toy Story 5.

There’s also a fun Photobooth Mode, where players can take pictures alongside these iconic animated toys.

This world feels straight out of Toy Story 5, with Disney’s team working alongside Pixar animators to make sure these characters and environments feel authentic.

This limited-time game mode will only be available until October 5th at 11:50 PM PT.

Check it out with the island code 6059-3243-8283.

The island also arrives in celebration of Toy Story 5’s arrival on Disney+ on September 23rd.

Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, is free-to-play on major gaming consoles, mobile, and PC.

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