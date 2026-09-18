"The Soul of Racing:" Listen to the Main Theme for Star Wars: Galactic Racer Now
Plus, check out a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the soundtrack.
Disney has released the main theme of Star Wars: Galactic Racer ahead of the video games anticipated October release.
What’s Happening:
- If you’ve ever watched a Star Wars racing scene and thought to yourself, “I’ve always wanted to do this!,” then Star Wars: Galactic Racer is gonna be the video game for you.
- Ahead of the game’s October 6th release date, Disney has unveiled the game’s main theme song, titled “The Soul of Racing.”
- The song, and the rest of the soundtrack, are composed by Gordy Haab, a Grammy winning composer known for his work on Star Wars: Zero Company, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
- You can stream the game’s main theme now on streaming services everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.
- Plus, in tandem with the new tracks release, Star Wars has also released a fun look behind-the-scenes of the creation of Galactic Racer’s soundtrack! Check it out below
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer was announced during the 2025 Game Awards, which arrives from Fuse Games and Lucasfilm Games.
- The game introduces a new character Shade, a mysterious lone racer that players will learn more about as they race through the game’s campaign.
- Star Wars: Galactic Racers is set to release on October 6th, and is available on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.
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