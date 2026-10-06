"Star Wars: Galactic Racer" Launch Trailer: Now THIS is Pod Racing

Not everybody loved Star Wars: The Phantom Menace when it was released, but most everybody who saw the pod racing scene had the same thought: "This would make a great video game." It did make a great video game back then, and now it (hopefully) has again. Star Wars: Galactic Racer is officially available, and its launch trailer is likely going to get you excited to play it.

What's Happening:

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a brand new pod racing game from developer Fuse Games and publisher Secret Mode.

It lets players take on the role of a racer in an underground pod racing circuit.

The launch trailer gives us a little taste of everything the game has to offer, from the high-speed racing to the graphic crashes to the story that underlies it all.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer also gives us a chance to hear some of the game's music, though the theme for the game is already streaming.

The game is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

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