"Star Wars: Galactic Racer" Launch Trailer: Now THIS is Pod Racing

Pod Racing is back for a new generation of gaming.
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Not everybody loved Star Wars: The Phantom Menace when it was released, but most everybody who saw the pod racing scene had the same thought: "This would make a great video game." It did make a great video game back then, and now it (hopefully) has again. Star Wars: Galactic Racer is officially available, and its launch trailer is likely going to get you excited to play it.

What's Happening:

  • Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a brand new pod racing game from developer Fuse Games and publisher Secret Mode.
  • It lets players take on the role of a racer in an underground pod racing circuit.
  • The launch trailer gives us a little taste of everything the game has to offer, from the high-speed racing to the graphic crashes to the story that underlies it all.
  • Check out the trailer below:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey