"Star Wars: Galactic Racer" Launch Trailer: Now THIS is Pod Racing
Pod Racing is back for a new generation of gaming.
Not everybody loved Star Wars: The Phantom Menace when it was released, but most everybody who saw the pod racing scene had the same thought: "This would make a great video game." It did make a great video game back then, and now it (hopefully) has again. Star Wars: Galactic Racer is officially available, and its launch trailer is likely going to get you excited to play it.
What's Happening:
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a brand new pod racing game from developer Fuse Games and publisher Secret Mode.
- It lets players take on the role of a racer in an underground pod racing circuit.
- The launch trailer gives us a little taste of everything the game has to offer, from the high-speed racing to the graphic crashes to the story that underlies it all.
- Check out the trailer below:
- The trailer also gives us a chance to hear some of the game's music, though the theme for the game is already streaming.
- The game is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
More Video Game News:
- Check out our review of Marvel's recent Wolverine game.
- Fortnite recently launched an island to celebrate Toy Story 5.
- Kingdom Hearts voice actor David Gallagher recently spoke about his experience working on the games.