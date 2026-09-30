David Gallagher Explores Fun Facts About Voicing Riku While Playing "Kingdom Hearts 3"

Square Enix hosted a live-stream with Riku voice actor David Gallagher in celebration of the upcoming collection, and here’s what you missed!

What’s Happening:

The Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] will be launching on October 8 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and Xbox on PC, bringing a new collection of Kingdom Hearts games to fans around the world.

In celebration of the new collection, game developer Square Enix hosted a live stream celebrating the upcoming release.

Taking place on September 30th at 11AM PDT, David Gallagher (AKA Riku) joined in to answer some pre-submitted fan questions.

No new information about any titles was shared, and they specifically stated no new information on Kingdom Hearts IV would be shared.

While they played through the Monstropolis level of Kingdom Hearts III, they asked David so here is a highlight of some of his answers.

Fun Facts:

David is currently playing through the series for the first time on live-stream. He is on Birth by Sleep and this live stream was his first look at Kingdom Hearts III.

David thinks Riku would be a silver werewolf-type monster if he was in Monstropolis.

He also shared how fun it was as a 16 year old to get to contribute to a video game series as well as play the antagonist. He continued to share how fun it has been to go on a journey with Riku as he’s grown into one of the strongest fighters for the light.

When he played through 358/2 Days, the scene of Xion and Riku where he tosses the keyblade aside and says “it’s worthless” gave him a flashback to the recording booth. He had forgotten about the scene, but remembered the team celebrating the “cool Riku moment.”

David’s favorite Keyblade is the Keyblade of Heart because its like the Kingdom Key of the darkness.

He also has a favorite song from the series and it’s the Hallow Bastion theme.

David also shared if he could give his younger self some advice when working on the series to just trust himself more and know that he was in the position to play Riku for a reason.

Kingdom Hearts was offered to David Gallagher, so his first experience with the series was stepping into the booth.

He also shared his love for Axel because of his unique expression and animation that makes him question his motives.

Kingdom Hearts III incorporates Disney Parks attractions, and David thinks that Riku’s favorite ride would be Space Mountain because it's riding around in the darkness.

In advice to jumping into the series, David told new fans to just jump in and not worry too much about it. He’s going through the games by release, but encouraged new fans to do what they want and play what they want.

The game includes KH 1.5, 2.8, 2.8, and 3 + Re Mind, and is available for pre-order now!

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