Marvel's Midnight Universe Teases Future of New Horror Focused Titles at NYCC

Marvel Comics' Midnight Universe launched earlier this year, and based on the reception, Marvel has another solid hit on its hands. The new line, which takes classic Marvel characters and reimagines them in a world of horror, took the stage at NYCC with a look forward at the upcoming lines.

What's Happening:

Marvel Comics' Midnight Universe launched this week with three titles: Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight X-Men.

According to Marvel, over 1 million titles were ordered collectively, marking a significant success for the line's launch.

A second printing of the three launch issues is due in comic shops on October 28.

In an appearance at NYCC, writers Jonathan Hickman ( Midnight X-Men ), Phillip Kennedy Johnson ( Midnight Spider-Man ) and Benjamin Percy ( Midnight Fantastic Four) gave fans a preview of the upcoming story with a peek at the story and the covers of issue four.

Midnight X-Men Midnight Spider-Man Midnight Fantastic Four) gave fans a preview of the upcoming story with a peek at the story and the covers of issue four. The synopsis of Midnight Spider-Man #4 reads: " As New York City hides behind locked doors from the mysterious horror they call Spider-Man, an outcast cop is burning every bridge to find the truth behind the “Parker Incident.” Meanwhile, the devil’s hands have been busy...and the world’s second synthetic mutant is born..."

Midnight Fantastic Four #4: " The Four return from the monolith in the Jornado del Muerto desert with no memory or record of their experience. Their minds and bodies are behaving strangely, which might have something to do with a cosmic artifact they encountered..."

And finally, Midnight X-Men #4: " Two sets of letters go out. All sides are summoned. Two threats are made by both man and mutant. The one-eyed ronin finds a clue that will unravel long-laid plans. And a half-healed wound is hidden by shadow."

Future issues are promised to introduce Midnight Universe versions of additional mutants, Spidey supervillains, and more.

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