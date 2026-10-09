Captain Marvel Set to Lead New Ongoing Marvel Comics Series Next Year
Captain Marvel is set to go through some changes.
Captain Marvel is truly one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but it appears that following the current Avengers: Armageddon storyline, she may not be quite as powerful as she once was. Where she'll go from here is anybody's guess, but fans will be able to follow it in a new ongoing Captain Marvel series launching next year.
What's Happening:
- In a recent appearance at NYCC today, Marvel Comics’ Editor-in-Chief Stephen Wacker revealed plans for a new Captain Marvel comic that will launch in May 2027.
- The new book will be written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Rachael Stott.
- Details on the new book reveal that following the events of the current Avengers: Armageddon event, Carol Danvers will be "grounded like never before" and that she'll need to "challenge everything she thought she knew about being Captain Marvel" in order to "rise again."
- It certainly sounds like Captain Marvel will find herself de-powered, specifically when it comes to her ability to fly.
- A new antagonist is also teased, one that has been "quietly assembling in the shadows of the Marvel Universe for decades."
- A new piece of art by Stott teases the upcoming series:
What They're Saying:
- Writer G. Willow Wilson: “I’m so excited to be returning to these characters who I love so much, these readers who I love so much, and to be taking Carol on her next big adventure. I can’t wait to get started and for fans to see what we have in store for Carol and all her friends. So chin up, put your boots on. We’re going back up!”
- Artist Rachael Stott: "So unbelievably thrilled to not only be working with one of my favorite writers, the amazing G. Willow Wilson, but also one of my absolute favorite characters. At times like these, as an artist you really have to pinch yourself, and assume that in a previous life you saved a bus load of orphans from an escaped tiger to get so lucky. Can't wait to help bring this exciting new chapter of Carol's story to life!"
More Marvel News:
- The Defenders have been officially confirmed to be reuniting in the final season of Daredevil: Born Again.
- NYCC was home to an attempt to set a Spider-Man-themed world record.
- Your favorite M&Ms are becoming your favorite Marvel heroes in new packaging options.