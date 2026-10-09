Captain Marvel Set to Lead New Ongoing Marvel Comics Series Next Year

Writer G. Willow Wilson: “I’m so excited to be returning to these characters who I love so much, these readers who I love so much, and to be taking Carol on her next big adventure. I can’t wait to get started and for fans to see what we have in store for Carol and all her friends. So chin up, put your boots on. We’re going back up!”

Artist Rachael Stott: "So unbelievably thrilled to not only be working with one of my favorite writers, the amazing G. Willow Wilson, but also one of my absolute favorite characters. At times like these, as an artist you really have to pinch yourself, and assume that in a previous life you saved a bus load of orphans from an escaped tiger to get so lucky. Can't wait to help bring this exciting new chapter of Carol's story to life!"