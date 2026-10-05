A New Marvel Comics App Set to Replace Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Comics has produced some of the most popular characters in fiction for nearly 100 years. In today's digital age, it has been possible to read nearly the entire run via the Marvel Unlimited service. Marvel Comics is in for a big change, however, as a new Marvel Comics app is taking over.

What's Happening:

Ahead of New York Comic Con, a brand new Marvel Comics App has been announced that will be built and operated by WEBTOON.

The new app will officially launch November 16.

Two tiers of the new Marvel Comics app will be available. Base Tier: $9.99 month or $69.99/year. Ultimate tier: $12.49/month or $99.99/year.

Both tiers give subscribers access to the full library. The difference is in when new issues will become available. In the basic tier, new issues will drop no more than three months after initial publication. In the Ultimate tier, new issues will start to drop 30 days after publication.

A special Founder's Offer is now available that will give subscribers access to the Ultimate tier at $59.99 for the first year.

What's happening with Marvel Unlimited:

As part of the launch of the new Marvel app, the existing Marvel Unlimited digital service is being sunset.

Marvel App subscribers will be able to transfer their full library to the Marvel app once it launches.

New content will stop being added to Marvel Unlimited as of December 7, 2026. Users will be able to access their library until December 21, 2026, and the service will cease on December 28, 2026.

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