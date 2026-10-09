Daredevil Comic Building to Landmark 700th Issue with New Villain and New Collection

Daredevil has led his own Marvel Comics series nearly continuously since 1964. More than 60 years later, the Man Without Fear is on the verge of his 700th issue. While it will be several more months before we get there, readers who want to be there for the landmark issue may want to start now.

What's Happening:

Current Daredevil writer Stephanie Phillips appeared at NYCC today to discuss her current run on the book.

Phillips promoted Daredevil #11, which will be released in January, featuring guest artist Emilio Laiso.

It will unveil a new character known as Latch. Latch is called a "dangerous new character" in Hell's Kitchen.

Two covers for Daredevil #11 were revealed: the first by Ito, and the second by Lee Garbett

This will lead into Daredevil #700, which is set for release in March 2027.

Daredevil fans who want to catch up can pick up Daredevil Vol. 1: Tomorrow's Devil in December. It will collect the first five issues of the new run together.

We also got a look at a variant cover of Daredevil #700 by David Mack

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