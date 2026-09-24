"Jessica Jones: Alias" 25th Anniversary Series Reunites Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos

Twenty-five years after Jessica Jones first made her mark on Marvel Comics, the character is returning to her roots. Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos, the original creative team behind Alias, are reuniting for an all-new limited series celebrating the anniversary of their groundbreaking work.

What’s Happening:

Titled JESSICA JONES: ALIAS, the five-issue limited series will launch in December, bringing Bendis and Gaydos back together to send Jessica on what Marvel describes as her strangest case yet.

Bendis and Gaydos first introduced Jessica Jones in 2001's Alias, establishing the character as a hard-edged private investigator with a complicated history as a superhero. The series offered a very different perspective on the Marvel Universe, following Jessica through cases and personal struggles while exploring the consequences of her past.

For the 25th anniversary, the original creators are returning to the character they introduced to readers a quarter-century ago. The new story picks up with Jessica attempting to return to the basics of private investigation following a tumultuous tenure as First Lady of New York.

Naturally, things don't go according to plan. Jessica takes on what initially appears to be a straightforward abduction case, only for the investigation to pull her far beyond her familiar Hell's Kitchen surroundings. Her search takes her into some of the most obscure and bizarre corners of the Marvel Universe, putting the veteran investigator up against circumstances unlike anything she has previously encountered.

The series promises to combine the grounded detective elements that have long been associated with Jessica Jones with the stranger possibilities of the wider Marvel Universe, giving Bendis and Gaydos the opportunity to revisit the character while taking her in a new direction.

“Jessica has, since her debut, been something very different in my life,” Bendis told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s something very emotional and intimate about the way [people] talk about her. It’s always been the best kind of conversation you could ever hope to have with readers. People see themselves in her and love her and root for her. All of that is in this series.”

Gaydos, whose distinctive artwork helped define the original Alias series, returns as the interior artist for the new limited series. His reunion with Bendis brings the original creative partnership back to Jessica Jones for the character's milestone anniversary.

The anniversary celebration also brings back another key artist from Alias. David Mack, who provided the original series' memorable painted covers, returns to create cover artwork for JESSICA JONES: ALIAS. Marvel has released a first look at Mack's new cover alongside a preview of Gaydos' interior artwork.

The five-issue series gives Marvel readers an opportunity to see Jessica Jones return to the creative team that first introduced her, while also expanding her story into a new mystery that promises to take her far beyond the streets of Hell's Kitchen.

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS #1 is scheduled to launch in December. Fans can preorder the issue through their local comic shops.

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