Marvel Comics Announces Five New Incursions One-Shots

The Marvel multiverse collides as X-Men, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four and Avengers realities battle for survival across five new one-shots.

The Marvel multiverse is about to collide in a series of battles where survival comes down to one terrifying choice: which universe gets to live? Marvel has announced five new Incursions one-shots arriving between November and January, revisiting the catastrophic events that unfolded in the days leading up to Secret Wars.

What’s Happening:

The new series will explore previously untold clashes between some of Marvel’s most recognizable alternate realities, bringing together heroes, villains, and entire versions of familiar characters who were never meant to meet. Each story centers on an incursion, an event in which two universes collide, putting both realities on a path toward destruction unless one can somehow survive.

The Incursions one-shots begin in November with X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1, written by Alex Paknadel with art by Jim Towe. The issue brings together two iconic mutant timelines as the world of House of M collides with the dystopian reality of Days of Future Past. With only eight hours before the two universes are destroyed, Kate Pryde is left facing an impossible decision: determine which reality survives.

The series continues in December with SPIDER-MAN: INCURSIONS #1, written by Christos Gage and illustrated by Ron Lim. The issue brings Spider-Gwen and Spider-Girl face-to-face when Earth-65 and Earth-982 collide. Gwen Stacy and Mayday Parker must battle one another while trying to save their respective worlds, setting up a confrontation between two of the Spider-Verse's most beloved heroes.

Also arriving in December is FANTASTIC FOUR: INCURSIONS #1, from writers Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan with art by Paco Medina. This issue puts an unusual spin on Marvel's First Family, introducing a gamma-powered Fantastic Four alongside a cosmic-powered Bruce Banner.

The story begins when a second Earth appears in the sky and scientist Bruce Banner discovers that the two universes have only eight hours before they collide and are completely destroyed. As the gamma-powered Fantastic Four faces a rampaging cosmic entity born from Banner's desperate mission, Reed Richards is confronted with a problem that even the brilliant scientist may not be able to solve. With the end approaching, the Fantastic Four must decide whether they can save their world or whether they will have to say goodbye to everything they know.

January will bring two more Incursions stories, beginning with X-MEN '92: INCURSIONS #1. Written by Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost, with art by Salva Espin, the issue brings the beloved X-Men '92 animated lineup into conflict with the younger mutant heroes from X-Men: Evolution.

The two animated universes collide as the '90s-era X-Men fight to save their own world, even though doing so could mean destroying another reality. The stakes become even more complicated when the heroes encounter younger versions of themselves who still believe in Professor Xavier's dream. The story sets up a battle between two generations of animated X-Men while forcing the characters to confront what their respective futures could mean for one another.

The Incursions series will conclude in January with AVENGERS: INCURSIONS #1, written by Al Ewing and illustrated by Fran Mariscal Mancilla. The issue pits the original Silver Age Avengers against Thanos and the Cabal, bringing together two drastically different versions of the Marvel Universe.

One Earth remains rooted in the early days of the Marvel Universe, where the original Avengers lineup is still together and Spider-Man is still a high school student. The opposing Earth is ruled by Thanos and the ruthless villains of the Cabal, whose actions played a major role in the events surrounding Time Runs Out and Secret Wars.

The battle brings some of Marvel's earliest heroes face-to-face with the villains who helped drive the multiverse toward its ultimate crisis. As the two realities fight for survival, the issue will explore a confrontation between the bright-eyed heroes of Marvel's earliest era and the darker forces at the center of Secret Wars.

Together, the five one-shots expand on the catastrophic period before Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's Secret Wars, offering new stories set against the multiversal crisis that threatened to destroy both the Ultimate and Marvel Universes. The lineup also gives Marvel an opportunity to bring together alternate versions of familiar characters and explore what happens when two realities are forced into direct conflict.

The five Incursions one-shots will be released beginning in November, with X-MEN: INCURSIONS #1 kicking off the series, followed by SPIDER-MAN: INCURSIONS #1 and FANTASTIC FOUR: INCURSIONS #1 in December, and X-MEN '92: INCURSIONS #1 and AVENGERS: INCURSIONS #1 in January. Covers are now available, and fans can preorder the issues through their local comic shops.

Marvel also says additional first looks, creator interviews, and variant cover reveals for the Incursions series will be released in the coming months.

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