"Die Hard" Franchise Arrives on 4K Ultra HD Just In Time for Holiday Season

Just in time for the holiday season (considering it's a Christmas movie, right?), fans can soon get their hands on a stunning 4k Ultra HD release of Die Hard and its sequels.

What's Happening:

The legendary Die Hard franchise returns in stunning 4K Ultra HD on December 1, bringing John McClane’s iconic action-packed adventures to life in more detail than ever before.

Making their 4K Ultra HD debut, Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance join the original Die Hard in a collection of 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Code SteelBooks, all of which arrive just in time for the holiday season.

Bruce Willis stars as the legendary John McClane in the Die Hard franchise, cementing the New York City cop as one of the most beloved action heroes in film history.