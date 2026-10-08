"Die Hard" Franchise Arrives on 4K Ultra HD Just In Time for Holiday Season
The release comes just in time for those who believe "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie
Just in time for the holiday season (considering it's a Christmas movie, right?), fans can soon get their hands on a stunning 4k Ultra HD release of Die Hard and its sequels.
What's Happening:
- The legendary Die Hard franchise returns in stunning 4K Ultra HD on December 1, bringing John McClane’s iconic action-packed adventures to life in more detail than ever before.
- Making their 4K Ultra HD debut, Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance join the original Die Hard in a collection of 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Code SteelBooks, all of which arrive just in time for the holiday season.
- Bruce Willis stars as the legendary John McClane in the Die Hard franchise, cementing the New York City cop as one of the most beloved action heroes in film history.
- With the arrival of Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance in 4K Ultra HD, fans can finally experience the second and third films of the legendary franchise in jaw-dropping, crystal-clear resolution, while Die Hard, Live Free or Die Hard and A Good Day to Die Hard will receive new artwork on digital retailers, giving all films in the franchise a fresh, cohesive look.
The Original:
- Originally released in 1988, Die Hard stars Bruce Willis as New York City police officer John McClane, and is widely regarded as one of the most defining action movies of the 80s, if not all of film history.
- Contributing to a long-running debate as to whether or not the film is a Christmas movie - the story follows McClane as he travels to Los Angeles to reconcile with his wife, Holly Gennaro, at her company's Christmas part on the 30th floor of Nakatomi Plaza.
- It's during this Christmas part that a group of heavily armed criminals take over the building, led by the nefarious Hans Gruber (played by Alan Rickman). McClane manages to escape the initial takeover, and becomes trapped in the bowels of the building and helping the police outside understand whats happening inside the building.
- On original release, the movie became a major box office success, and over the years and decades that followed, spawned an entire franchise.
- Die Hard 2 in 1990, Die Hard with a Vengeance in 1995, Live Free or Die Hard in 2007, and A Good Day to Die Hard in 2013.
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