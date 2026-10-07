A New "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" Movie is Coming to Disney+ for Christmas

Disney is the home to some of the biggest franchises in the history of media, but some of them sneak up on you. Between live action and animation, there are actually eight Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, and we're not done yet.

What's Happening:

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise will continue with the next entry in the series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway. The film will debut on Disney+ on December 4.

The film is based on the 12th book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, which sees lead character Greg and his family travel to a tropical resort for Christmas. Upon arriving, they discover the resort is primarily geared toward adults rather than families, leaving the kids with little to do and offering plenty of opportunity for problems to arise.

Based on the popular illustrated children's novels, Diary of a Wimpy Kid was first adapted as a live-action series in 2010 by 20th Century Fox.

Three additional live-action movies followed in 2011, 2012, and 2017.

Following Disney's acquisition of Fox, the franchise was rebooted, but this time as an animated film using a similar style to the illustrations by creator Jeff Kinney.

The Getaway will mark the fourth film in the animated version of the franchise. A fifth is reportedly also in development.

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