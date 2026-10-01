New Disney+ Perk Could Send You to the "Hexed" Premiere

Disney+ subscribers have a chance to see "Hexed" first.
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If the incredible library of content wasn't enough of a reason to subscribe to Disney+, the platform also offers all subscribers some incredible perks. Sometimes these are discounts on your favorite Disney merch, but sometimes they are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

What's Happening:

  • It's the beginning of a new month, and that means new Disney+ perks on offer.
  • The biggest new addition is clearly the opportunity to attend the world premiere of Hexed, the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
  • Disney+ subscribers can enter to win once a day from October 1 to October 22. The drawing for a winner will take place on October 30.
  • The prize includes attendance at the World Premiere of Hexed, as well as airfare and lodging for both the winner and a guest.
  • If you're a Disney+ subscriber and want to enter the contest, you may do so here.
  • The exact date and location of the premiere have not been announced, beyond plans for the premiere to take place in mid-November.
  • Hexed opens in theaters on November 25.

More Disney+ News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey