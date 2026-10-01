New Disney+ Perk Could Send You to the "Hexed" Premiere
Disney+ subscribers have a chance to see "Hexed" first.
If the incredible library of content wasn't enough of a reason to subscribe to Disney+, the platform also offers all subscribers some incredible perks. Sometimes these are discounts on your favorite Disney merch, but sometimes they are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.
What's Happening:
- It's the beginning of a new month, and that means new Disney+ perks on offer.
- The biggest new addition is clearly the opportunity to attend the world premiere of Hexed, the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- Disney+ subscribers can enter to win once a day from October 1 to October 22. The drawing for a winner will take place on October 30.
- The prize includes attendance at the World Premiere of Hexed, as well as airfare and lodging for both the winner and a guest.
- If you're a Disney+ subscriber and want to enter the contest, you may do so here.
- The exact date and location of the premiere have not been announced, beyond plans for the premiere to take place in mid-November.
- Hexed opens in theaters on November 25.
More Disney+ News:
- The new trailer for upcoming Disney+ VisionQuest is now out.
- Disney+ is now part of a new streaming bundle for some international viewers.
- Is Disney+ teasing us with Avengers: Doomsday info?