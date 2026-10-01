New Disney+ Perk Could Send You to the "Hexed" Premiere

If the incredible library of content wasn't enough of a reason to subscribe to Disney+, the platform also offers all subscribers some incredible perks. Sometimes these are discounts on your favorite Disney merch, but sometimes they are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

What's Happening:

It's the beginning of a new month, and that means new Disney+ perks on offer.

The biggest new addition is clearly the opportunity to attend the world premiere of Hexed, the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Disney+ subscribers can enter to win once a day from October 1 to October 22. The drawing for a winner will take place on October 30.

The prize includes attendance at the World Premiere of Hexed, as well as airfare and lodging for both the winner and a guest.

If you're a Disney+ subscriber and want to enter the contest, you may do so here.

The exact date and location of the premiere have not been announced, beyond plans for the premiere to take place in mid-November.

Hexed opens in theaters on November 25.

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