Disney+ is Part of a New Streaming Bundle

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. However, there is still growth possible, especially internationally. One strategy Disney has used to grow its reach in many countries is partnering with local streaming providers, and now Indonesia is the latest nation to see a Disney+ bundle.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has partnered with Vidio, the streaming market leader in Indonesia, to create a new streaming bundle, according to Deadline.

Viewers will gain access to the Vidio Ultimate Disney+ All Screen Bundle, which combines the standard tier of Disney+ with Vidio's Ultimate All Screen.

All Vidio subscribers will gain access to the Taste of Disney+ collection, which will give viewers select episodes of Disney+ content, including episodes of High Potential, Sofia the First, and Korean original Flex X Cop.

Vidio has been the leading streaming platform in Indonesia for the last four years, which means Disney+ has an opportunity to get into more homes that might not otherwise consider it.

What They're Saying:

Tony Zameczkowski, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Direct-to-Consumer, Asia Pacific: "By bringing Disney+’s beloved films and award-winning series together with Vidio’s local entertainment ecosystem, we’re elevating the streaming experience for fans and new audiences."

Sutanto Hartono, CEO of Vidio: Through our collaboration with Disney+, we’re bringing together two complementary entertainment experiences into one of Indonesia’s most complete premium entertainment offerings.



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