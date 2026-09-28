"Toy Story 5" Gets Off to a Strong Start on Disney+

The latest entry began with 20 million views globally in its first five days.

Toy Story 5 continues to be a big deal for Disney, as the Pixar animated blockbuster has debuted to strong numbers on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 boasted 20 million views globally in its first five days of streaming on Disney+, not surprisingly becoming the platform’s most-watched film during its premiere week.

As Disney notes, Toy Story is the most-watched film franchise on Disney+ overall, with audiences streaming more than 2 billion hours globally to date.

Though the previous films were certainly not lacking in ongoing popularity beforehand, Toy Story 5 has helped drive 168 million hours of lift to the franchise on Disney+ since the newest film's first teaser was released in November 2025.

Toy Story 5 now ranks among the top 10 theatrical film premieres on Disney+ globally to date.

The four previous Toy Story films consistently rank among the top 20 movies on Disney+ each year and the arrival of Toy Story 5 has put them all back amongst the most popular titles on Disney+ currently.

Toy Story 5 was a smash hit out of the gate this summer, kicking off with the second best opening weekend for any animated movie ever.

The film has brought in more than $1.146 billion in theaters and is the biggest hit for Disney so far this year, once more proving the amazing durability of the 31-year old Toy Story series, even while some other franchise titles like The Mandalorian & Grogu and the live-action Moana struggled at the box office over the summer.