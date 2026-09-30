Disney Jr.'s "Megan and Cupcake Ready for Preschool" Gets Trailer Ahead of Disney+ Release

Disney Jr. is a great resource for families looking for entertainment that is also educational. Now, a brand-new series of shorts in Disney's Ready for Preschool series is getting ready to make its debut on Disney+. The new trailer for Megan and Cupcake Ready for Preschool gives families a look at what's in store.

What's Happening:

Ready for Preschool first debuted on Disney Jr. in 2019. The animated shorts taught young kids simple concepts, from the importance of washing your hands to learning about fairness to information about outer space.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Ready for Preschool series would get an extension via Megan and Cupcake Ready for Preschool, which starred puppeteer Megan Baptist, alongside puppet sidekick Cupcake.

A series of shorts has been released on Disney Jr. and YouTube introducing Megan and Cupcake to kids, but we now have the trailer for the longer-form shorts that will be debuting on Disney+ starting October 12.

More Disney Jr. News: