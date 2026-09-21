Trailer Debuts For "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" Season 2

Mickey, Minnie and their friends return for new adventures, holiday celebrations, new clubhouses and a full-length Summer special beginning September 30.

The Clubhouse is getting even bigger! Disney has unveiled the official trailer and key art for Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ Season 2, giving families their first look at the next round of adventures coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The new season continues the legacy of the Emmy Award-winning original Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Designed to welcome a new generation of preschoolers and their families, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ brings Mickey, Minnie and their friends back to the Clubhouse for all-new adventures with an added dose of music, celebration and interactive fun.

Season 2 is set to premiere September 30 on Disney Jr., with new episodes arriving on Disney+ the following day. The upcoming season promises to expand the world of the Clubhouse in several new ways, including the debut of dedicated clubhouses for two of Mickey's longtime friends.

Goofy and Daisy Duck will each get their very own clubhouses in Season 2, giving the characters new spaces to host adventures alongside Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the gang. The season will also feature holiday celebrations, bringing seasonal stories and festivities to the series throughout the year.

The fun will build toward a themed, full-length Summer special, providing a larger-scale finale to the season. In addition to the new episodes and special, Season 2 will feature all-new music, a new toy line, and special guest star appearances.

The new series builds on the foundation of the original Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, which premiered on Disney Jr. in 2006 and quickly became a favorite among preschool audiences and their families. The series introduced generations of young viewers to Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Pluto and their friends while drawing on the rich heritage of Disney's classic characters.

Two decades after its original debut, the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse franchise continues to reach young audiences. Disney says that, when combined with Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, the franchise remains a top-five most-watched streaming series for preschoolers, highlighting the continued popularity of the Clubhouse and its characters.

Now, with new locations, holiday adventures, original music, guest appearances and a full-length Summer special on the way, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ Season 2 is set to give longtime fans and a new generation of viewers plenty of reasons to head back to the Clubhouse.

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