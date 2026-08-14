Photos/Video: "Disney Jr. Let's Play" Fun Takes Over Hollywood Land at DCA on D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort

You'll have the cavalcade song stuck in your head too!

As part of the D23 Day at Disneyland Resort fun, guests visiting Disney California Adventure could partake in special Disney Jr. themed fun as part of the festivities.

Located in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure, guests of the park could head over to the backlot area of the land and find all the Disney Jr. fun, including special crafts and character meet and greets. On scene, fans could find photo ops with characters from Sofia the First: Royal Magic, and even Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Mickey Mouse, you know, the guy with the Clubhouse(+), could also be found in the region for photos.

There was also special live entertainment, and special show featuring the hit series, SuperKitties.

Of course, the big event was seeing all of our Disney Jr. friends rolling through Hollywood Land as the Disney Jr. Let's Play Block Party took place this morning. Guests could see Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends, along with Sofia the First, Vampirina, Doc McStuffins, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too, and even Bluey and Bingo! Check it all out in the video below!

This is only just some of the D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort fun, which also included special guidemaps and Mouse Ears, a cavalcade through Disneyland, new collectible medallions, plenty of merchandise, and more! Be sure to check it all out at our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing.