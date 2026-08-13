Photos: D23 Day at Disneyland Collectible Medallions Celebrate Disney Parks Milestones

A limited-release set of four medallions celebrates Disney California Adventure, Trader Sam's, “it's a small world” and Disneyland.

D23 Day at Disneyland is bringing plenty of exclusive souvenirs to the Disneyland Resort, and collectors have another special release to add to their shopping lists. A new set of D23 Day at Disneyland collectible medallions is now available at Disney California Adventure, featuring designs celebrating several significant Disney Parks anniversaries.

What’s Happening:

The limited-release medallions are available at the Kingswell Shop in Disney California Adventure, with the set offering four different designs that commemorate Disney history.

The collection includes a Disney California Adventure 25th Anniversary medallion, celebrating the park's milestone anniversary. The design gives fans a chance to commemorate 25 years of Disney California Adventure and its evolution into one of the Disneyland Resort's two theme parks.

Also included is a Trader Sam's 15th Anniversary medallion. The collectible pays tribute to Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, the popular tropical watering hole at the Disneyland Hotel that has become a favorite destination for fans of Disney's tiki culture.

The third design celebrates “it's a small world” and its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of the beloved attraction at Disneyland. The attraction first debuted at the 1964 New York World's Fair before making its permanent home at Disneyland, where it opened in 1966.

Rounding out the collection is a Disneyland-themed medallion, giving the set a classic Disneyland touch and making the four-piece assortment a broader celebration of the park.

While each medallion has its own design on the front, they share one important detail on the reverse. Every medallion features an embossed D23 Day at Disneyland design on the back, tying the four individual collectibles together as a commemorative set for today's festivities.

The complete set of four collectible medallions is available for $35.

Fans can find the medallions at a kiosk located within the Kingswell Shop at Disney California Adventure. The location makes the release particularly convenient for guests spending D23 Day exploring the park and looking for a limited-edition souvenir to remember the occasion with a bit less of demand than the D23 Day at Disneyland merchandise collection.

For Disney collectors, the appeal of the set comes from the combination of multiple anniversaries and classic Disney Parks destinations. Rather than focusing on a single character or attraction, the collection brings together Disney California Adventure, Trader Sam's, “it's a small world” and Disneyland in one commemorative assortment.

As with other limited-release merchandise being offered for D23 Day, availability may be limited, so collectors interested in completing the four-medallion set may want to visit the Kingswell Shop while supplies last.

With four designs for $35, the D23 Day at Disneyland collectible medallions offer Disney Parks fans a compact way to celebrate some major milestones while taking home a souvenir specifically created for this year's D23 celebration.

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