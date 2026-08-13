Photos: "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" 30th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland

A new Spirit Jersey, Esmeralda-inspired ears, anniversary mug and Limited Edition jumbo pin celebrate 30 years of the Disney animated classic.

Disney fans are getting a special reason to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. As part of D23 Day at Disneyland, a new collection inspired by the beloved 1996 Walt Disney Animation Studios film has arrived at the Disneyland Resort, giving fans the chance to bring a little of Quasimodo and Esmeralda home.

What’s Happening:

The anniversary merchandise collection features several pieces celebrating three decades of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Here’s what we spotted at Off The Page at Disney California Adventure:

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey - $80

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Esmerelda Ear Headband - $36.99

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Mug - $24.99

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Jumbo Pin (Limited Edition of 800 ) - $59.99

Released in 1996, The Hunchback of Notre Dame introduced audiences to Quasimodo, the kindhearted bell-ringer who lives within Notre Dame Cathedral, as well as Esmeralda, Captain Phoebus and the film's formidable antagonist, Judge Claude Frollo.

The movie's story, music and characters have continued to resonate with Disney fans for decades, with songs including “The Bells of Notre Dame,” “Out There” and “Someday” becoming an enduring part of the Disney Animation songbook.

Now, 30 years after the film's theatrical debut, fans can celebrate its legacy with merchandise inspired by the animated classic.

While the collection has arrived at the Disneyland Resort for D23 Day, fans who aren't visiting Disneyland will also have an opportunity to shop the merchandise online.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary collection will be released on Disney Store online on August 17 at 8 a.m. PT.

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