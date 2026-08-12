Yzma Is Making Her Oogie Boogie Bash Debut

The Emperor’s New Groove villain joins Hades and Ernesto de la Cruz at Disneyland’s 2026 Halloween celebration.

Disneyland Resort is adding a delightfully devious new villain to this year’s Halloween festivities, and fans of The Emperor’s New Groove will definitely want to make a trip to the “secret lab.” Yzma is officially joining the lineup for the 2026 Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, marking the character’s debut at the popular separately ticketed Halloween event.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort announced that Yzma, the scene-stealing villain from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Emperor’s New Groove, will make appearances during select nights of this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

Known for her elaborate schemes, eccentric personality and questionable potion-making experiments, Yzma brings a particularly mischievous dose of Disney villainy to the after-hours celebration. Her addition also gives fans an opportunity to encounter a character who is not typically part of the regular Disney Parks character lineup.

Yzma will join an already impressive collection of villains appearing during the 2026 event, including Ernesto de la Cruz from Pixar Animation Studios’ Coco and Hades from Disney Animation’s Hercules. The villainous encounters are one of the signature elements of Oogie Boogie Bash, allowing guests to meet some of Disney’s most notorious characters throughout Disney California Adventure after regular park hours.

The 2026 Oogie Boogie Bash runs on select nights from August 18 through October 31, 2026, bringing Halloween entertainment, character appearances, trick-or-treating and other spooky offerings to Disney California Adventure.

Yzma’s debut is just one of several reasons this year’s party is shaping up to be a major celebration for Disney Halloween fans. Disneyland Resort is also introducing “Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party,” a brand-new offering inspired by the iconic Haunted Mansion attraction.

Hosted by Madame Leota herself, the new street party will bring the eerie world of the Haunted Mansion into the Halloween celebration with a ghoulishly fun atmosphere.

The addition of Madame Leota’s new offering is particularly fitting for Oogie Boogie Bash, which has long incorporated Disney villains, spooky characters and elements inspired by the resort’s darker attractions and stories into its Halloween programming.

For fans of The Emperor’s New Groove, however, Yzma may be the announcement that steals the show.

The villain has become one of Disney Animation’s most beloved comedic antagonists since the film debuted in 2000. Voiced by Eartha Kitt in the original animated film, Yzma is the former royal advisor to Emperor Kuzco whose attempt to take the throne goes spectacularly awry. Her dramatic schemes, signature fashion and obsession with potions have made her a fan favorite for generations.

Her arrival at Oogie Boogie Bash gives guests the chance to see the character brought to life in a Halloween setting that seems tailor-made for her particular brand of villainy.

And while Yzma may be hoping to keep her plans for the empire under wraps, guests will have the opportunity to seek her out during the party alongside other Disney villains and Halloween favorites.

Oogie Boogie Bash is a separately ticketed event, meaning guests need a valid event ticket in addition to regular Disneyland Resort admission requirements when applicable. Tickets for select 2026 dates are still available, while supplies last.

With the event running from August through Halloween, guests have multiple opportunities to experience the celebration, but the most popular nights can sell out, making advance planning important for anyone hoping to attend.

Between Yzma’s long-awaited debut, appearances from returning villains like Hades and Ernesto de la Cruz, and the introduction of Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake, the 2026 Oogie Boogie Bash is bringing plenty of new magic and mischief to Disney California Adventure.

So, if you hear someone asking, “To the secret lab?” this Halloween season, you already know exactly where they’re headed!

More Disneyland Resort News: