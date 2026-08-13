Photos: New "Alice in Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Collection at Disneyland Spotlights Croquet
Don't lose your head.
It's the 75th Anniversary of Alice in Wonderland and a new merch collection found at Disneyland is celebrating the occasion with a heavy spotlight on the croquet of it all, honing in on one of the film's most memorable sequences.
A ringer shirt of Alice in croquet mode sets the stage...
...for a snazzy pink jacket for the Wonderland Royal Croquet Club.
And there's also a cap for the Croquet Club as well, along with a bow.
Small plushes of a sleepy looking Alice.
And there's a 1000-piece Alice puzzle.
The Alice and the Queen of Hearts can be found on a new mouse ears headband.
While the Croquet Club is once more featured on a mug.
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