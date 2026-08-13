Photos: New "Alice in Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Collection at Disneyland Spotlights Croquet

Don't lose your head.

It's the 75th Anniversary of Alice in Wonderland and a new merch collection found at Disneyland is celebrating the occasion with a heavy spotlight on the croquet of it all, honing in on one of the film's most memorable sequences.

A ringer shirt of Alice in croquet mode sets the stage...

...for a snazzy pink jacket for the Wonderland Royal Croquet Club.

And there's also a cap for the Croquet Club as well, along with a bow.

Small plushes of a sleepy looking Alice.

And there's a 1000-piece Alice puzzle.

The Alice and the Queen of Hearts can be found on a new mouse ears headband.

While the Croquet Club is once more featured on a mug.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart