Photos: New "Alice in Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Collection at Disneyland Spotlights Croquet

It's the 75th Anniversary of Alice in Wonderland and a new merch collection found at Disneyland is celebrating the occasion with a heavy spotlight on the croquet of it all, honing in on one of the film's most memorable sequences.

A ringer shirt of Alice in croquet mode sets the stage...

...for a snazzy pink jacket for the Wonderland Royal Croquet Club.

And there's also a cap for the Croquet Club as well, along with a bow.

Small plushes of a sleepy looking Alice.

And there's a 1000-piece Alice puzzle.

The Alice and the Queen of Hearts can be found on a new mouse ears headband.

While the Croquet Club is once more featured on a mug.