Photos: Special Map and Mouse Ears Given to Guests During D23 Day at Disneyland Resort

As guests enter Disneyland Park for D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort, they are getting their hands on a special stylized map of the resort, showcasing all the day's special events, entertainment, and D23 fun.

The map harkens back to a different era of the Disneyland Resort, featuring both Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park on the same map.

Those entering the park for the day will get their hands on a free pair of Mouse Ears, embroidered with the D23 Day at Disneyland emblem on the front. The ears are being handed out in front of the Mickey Floral as guests enter Disneyland.

Once inside the park, at the top of Town Square in a spot commonly referred to as "Christmas Tree Point" (as it serves as home to the annual Christmas tree), a special structure for today's festivities has taken shape, celebrating D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort.

Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more. For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!