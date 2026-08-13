Photos: Special Map and Mouse Ears Given to Guests During D23 Day at Disneyland Resort

Distributed, appropriately enough, in front of the Mickey Mouse Floral!

As guests enter Disneyland Park for D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort, they are getting their hands on a special stylized map of the resort, showcasing all the day's special events, entertainment, and D23 fun.

The map harkens back to a different era of the Disneyland Resort, featuring both Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park on the same map.

Those entering the park for the day will get their hands on a free pair of Mouse Ears, embroidered with the D23 Day at Disneyland emblem on the front. The ears are being handed out in front of the Mickey Floral as guests enter Disneyland.

Once inside the park, at the top of Town Square in a spot commonly referred to as "Christmas Tree Point" (as it serves as home to the annual Christmas tree), a special structure for today's festivities has taken shape, celebrating D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort.

Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more. For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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