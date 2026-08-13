Photos: D23 Day at Disneyland Merchandise Now Available With Exclusive Pin, Magnet and More
Guests can celebrate D23 Day at Disneyland with limited-edition merchandise and a brand-new WALL-E and EVE ear headband.
D23 Day has officially arrived at Disneyland, and Disney fans visiting the resort today have plenty of opportunities to commemorate the special celebration. Alongside a selection of exclusive D23 Day at Disneyland merchandise, a brand-new WALL-E and EVE ear headband has also made its debut.
What’s Happening:
- The limited-edition merchandise gives guests a way to take home a souvenir from D23 Day at Disneyland, with several different options available throughout the resort.
- Among the featured releases is a limited-edition D23 Day at Disneyland pin, giving Disney pin collectors a special piece tied specifically to today's festivities. The commemorative pin is joined by a D23 Day at Disneyland magnet, offering another small collectible that can serve as a keepsake from the celebration.
- Adding another dose of Disney magic to the merchandise lineup is a brand-new WALL-E and EVE ear headband. Inspired by the beloved characters, the new ears arrive alongside the D23 Day merchandise and give guests another fun option to add to their Disney Parks accessory collection.
D23 Day at Disneyland Limited Edition Pin
D23 Day at Disneyland Magnet
D23 Day at Disneyland T-Shirt
WALL-E and EVE Ear Headband
- The combination of exclusive event merchandise and the new WALL-E and EVE ears makes today's celebration particularly exciting for Disney Parks collectors. Whether you're looking for a limited-edition pin, a small souvenir to take home, or a commemorative shirt, there are several ways to mark the occasion.
- Guests looking to shop the merchandise can find the D23 Day at Disneyland offerings at The Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. inside Disneyland Park. The collection is also available at World of Disney in Downtown Disney, giving guests visiting today another convenient shopping location.
- D23 Day at Disneyland is part of a larger celebration of Disney fans, making the merchandise an especially timely souvenir for guests attending today's festivities.
- As with many Disney Parks events and limited-edition merchandise releases, availability can vary and individual items may sell out. Fans hoping to pick up their favorite piece will want to visit one of the participating locations sooner rather than later.
- For Disney collectors, today's D23 Day at Disneyland merchandise offers the perfect way to remember a day dedicated to the fans, while the new WALL-E and EVE ears add a little extra Pixar personality to the celebration.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Photos: "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" 30th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland
- Photos: New "Alice in Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Collection at Disneyland Spotlights Croquet
- Photos: Special Map and Mouse Ears Given to Guests During D23 Day at Disneyland Resort
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