"Megan and Cupcake Ready For Preschool" In Production Slated For Fall Debut
The new series builds upon a series of shorts
A new series extending beyond a series of Disney Jr. shorts featuring Megan (Piphus) Baptist is currently in production set for a debut later this fall.
What's Happening:
- Megan and Cupcake Ready for Preschool, a hybrid live-action and animated extension of Disney Jr.’s popular Ready for Preschool shorts, is currently in production and will debut on Disney Jr. and stream on Disney+ later this fall.
- Emmy Award-winning producer, puppeteer, ventriloquist and children’s book author Megan (Piphus) Baptist (Sesame Street) stars alongside her irresistibly huggable new sidekick, Cupcake, to serve up big preschool concepts in bite-sized, giggle-filled lessons.
- Set in the WOW Workshop — equal parts invention lab and playhouse — Megan and Cupcake have no shortage of gadgets, gizmos and imagination to tinker with. Together, they’ll lead kids at home on playful, hands-on adventures designed to help them feel confident, curious and ready to take on preschool.
- A collection of 10 one-minute Megan and Cupcake live-action shorts introducing viewers to the WOW Workshop will start rolling out on Disney Jr. YouTube today, Thursday, August 13, before their debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+ this fall.
- The full longer-form shorts titled Megan and Cupcake Ready for Preschool, themed around specific learning and play concepts featuring the live-action interactions with Megan and Cupcake wrapped around some of the existing Ready for Preschool shorts, will premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+ this fall.
- First launched in 2019, the Ready for Preschool shorts have amassed more than 150 million views on Disney Jr.’s YouTube channel and offer age-appropriate lessons featuring favorite Disney Jr. characters set to fun, catchy music.
- Megan and Cupcake Ready for Preschool is the newest addition to Disney Jr.’s leading lineup of learning-focused programming on Disney+ highlighting age-appropriate skill development and early learning concepts for preschoolers including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and global phenomenon Gracie’s Corner, which debuted on Disney Jr. and Disney+ earlier this summer as part of a global linear and streaming acquisition deal and also includes the development of new original content.
- The series is produced by Riverstreet Productions in association with Disney Jr. The project was developed by Jason Hopley and Brian Clark, who also serve as executive producers alongside Riverstreet co-founders Michael Blum and Tracy Pion.
A Bit About Megan:
- Megan (Piphus) Baptist started puppetry and ventriloquism at the age of ten, gaining national exposure after an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and as a contestant on America's Got Talent.
- In 2020, she took on the role of Gabrielle, a 6 year-old Black girl Muppet on Sesame Street. In doing so, she became the first Black female puppeteer to perform on the show.
- She he also released acclaimed children's albums - Spaceships & Dreams and Cinderella Sweep, as well as a children's book, Brave Like A Lion! How A Puppeteer Found Her Voice.
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