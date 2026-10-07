Super Bowl LXI Will Stream on Disney+

The big game will now be easier to access for a lot of fans.

Super Bowl LXI was already going to be a historic event, as it would be the first time the game would be broadcast on ESPN, but now the big game will be even more accessible, as it's been officially confirmed that the game will stream on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Super Bowl LXI was already set to air on both ABC and ESPN, but the audience for the game just grew significantly as it's been announced that the game will be available for all Disney+ subscribers domestically, as well as in 55 international markets.

Disney+ subscribers will get the same broadcast airing on ABC and ESPN with the identical announcing team. The game will also be available on Disney+ in Spanish with the ESPN Deportes broadcast.

The game almost certainly would have been available to subscribers of the ESPN streaming service, but this announcement now confirms the game will be available to anybody with Disney+.

Disney+ dropped a fun promo on social media to make the announcement. We've got big news! The Super Bowl is coming to Disney+ February 14. pic.twitter.com/72sJzeZ1it — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 7, 2026

It honestly would have been surprising if the Super Bowl wasn't available on Disney's streaming platform. The last several Super Bowls have all been available on the associated networks' streaming platforms. It's nice that Disney isn't making Disney+ subscribers add ESPN just to watch the game.

In addition to the Super Bowl, it's been announced that two Monday Night Football games will also be made available to Disney+ subscribers. The first will be the game on October 26 between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The second game has not yet been set.

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