Disney Has Already Sold All The Advertising For Super Bowl LXI

If you were saving up to buy a Super Bowl ad, you're already too late.
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The next Super Bowl is a half a year away. The regular NFL season hasn't even started yet. But Disney has already hit a major milestone for ESPN's first time at the big game.

What's Happening:

  • The Wrap reports that Disney has closed its 2026 Upfront negotiations, and has successfully sold through its entire inventory of advertising for next year's Super Bowl.
  • Advertising was sold to 58 brands across 34 different categories. Nine brands will be advertising at the Super Bowl for the first time.
  • 30 second spots for Super Bowl LXI may have been going for as much as $10 million according to reports.
  • Beyond advertising, a number of sponsorships for the event have also been sold including for the week long ESPN Beach activation that has already been announced.
  • Super Bowl LXI will be the first Super Bowl ever for ESPN.

More Super Bowl News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey