Disney Has Already Sold All The Advertising For Super Bowl LXI

If you were saving up to buy a Super Bowl ad, you're already too late.

The next Super Bowl is a half a year away. The regular NFL season hasn't even started yet. But Disney has already hit a major milestone for ESPN's first time at the big game.

What's Happening:

The Wrap reports that Disney has closed its 2026 Upfront negotiations, and has successfully sold through its entire inventory of advertising for next year's Super Bowl.

Advertising was sold to 58 brands across 34 different categories. Nine brands will be advertising at the Super Bowl for the first time.

30 second spots for Super Bowl LXI may have been going for as much as $10 million according to reports.

Beyond advertising, a number of sponsorships for the event have also been sold including for the week long ESPN Beach activation that has already been announced.

Super Bowl LXI will be the first Super Bowl ever for ESPN.

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