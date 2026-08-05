Disney Has Already Sold All The Advertising For Super Bowl LXI
If you were saving up to buy a Super Bowl ad, you're already too late.
The next Super Bowl is a half a year away. The regular NFL season hasn't even started yet. But Disney has already hit a major milestone for ESPN's first time at the big game.
What's Happening:
- The Wrap reports that Disney has closed its 2026 Upfront negotiations, and has successfully sold through its entire inventory of advertising for next year's Super Bowl.
- Advertising was sold to 58 brands across 34 different categories. Nine brands will be advertising at the Super Bowl for the first time.
- 30 second spots for Super Bowl LXI may have been going for as much as $10 million according to reports.
- Beyond advertising, a number of sponsorships for the event have also been sold including for the week long ESPN Beach activation that has already been announced.
- Super Bowl LXI will be the first Super Bowl ever for ESPN.
More Super Bowl News:
- Disney's current President of Major Events Integration, Ken Potrock, has announced he will retire next year following the Super Bowl.
- An ad campaign for next year's Super Bowl has been running on Disney-owned brands for several months.
- ESPN recently moved its Southern California offices as part of a growing partnership with the NFL.