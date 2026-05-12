Catch a Wave: ESPN Beach Takes Over Santa Monica for Super Bowl LXI
A whole load of fun is coming to the Santa Monica Beach & Pier leading up to Super Bowl LXI.
ESPN has announced plans for a massive week-long “ESPN Beach” experience on Santa Monica Beach ahead of Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.
What's Happening:
- The beachfront activation will serve as ESPN’s central Super Bowl broadcast hub, featuring live television, digital, and social media coverage throughout the week.
- Most of ESPN’s daily studio programming — including morning, afternoon, and primetime shows — will originate from multiple beachside sets beginning Monday, February 8, 2027.
- ABC will also maintain a dedicated on-site presence as part of the larger Disney coverage strategy.
- ESPN Beach is being designed as both a broadcast headquarters and an immersive fan destination along the Southern California coast.
- A free fan activation on the historic Santa Monica Pier will feature interactive games, immersive sports experiences, Disney-themed activations, food, merchandise, and entertainment throughout Super Bowl week.
- The event will celebrate the culture and energy of Southern California while blending sports, entertainment, and Disney storytelling.
- Additional beach-wide activities and open-air fan events are also planned along Santa Monica Beach, with more details to be announced closer to the event.
- ESPN’s Super Bowl footprint will extend beyond Santa Monica, with activations planned across Los Angeles-area locations, including the Disneyland Resort.
- The majority of ESPN’s Super Bowl Sunday pregame coverage will originate from SoFi Stadium, host venue for Super Bowl LXI.
- Super Bowl LXI will air on ESPN and ABC on February 14, 2027, marking the first Super Bowl production in ESPN history.
- The initiative is part of ESPN’s larger “Year of the Super Bowl” campaign leading up to the network’s inaugural Super Bowl broadcast.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN and TelevisaUnivision are teaming up to deliver two Spanish-language broadcasts for Super Bowl LXI, expanding access and bringing the biggest game to more fans than ever.
- ESPN is inviting fans aboard a cross-continental adventure with Last Train to North America, a new documentary series that tracks the cultural heartbeat of the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Keiana Martin is officially joining SportsCenter as an anchor for the program.
- A new documentary on ESPN and ESPN Deportes uncovers a little-known story in modern football history, with Messi: The Forgotten Tape.
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