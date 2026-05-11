Keiana Martin Joins ESPN As an Anchor for "SportsCenter"

Keiana Martin is officially joining SportsCenter as an anchor for the program. For Martin, joining SportsCenter isn’t just another career move, it’s the realization of a dream shaped by years of watching the very show she is now joining.

What’s Happening:

Martin officially steps into her new role this May, bringing with her a wide-ranging résumé that spans studio hosting, sideline reporting, and team-based storytelling. From national broadcasts to digital-first programming, her path to ESPN reflects the modern, multi-platform nature of sports media.

Before arriving at ESPN, Martin built a strong presence at CBS Sports, where she contributed across shows like CBS Sports HQ, Inside College Basketball, and Inside College Football.

Her work extended beyond the studio as well, covering college football, college basketball, and the WNBA as a sideline reporter, a role that demands both sharp analysis and quick adaptability.

Her career journey also includes hosting duties with MLB Network’s flagship program Quick Pitch, along with sports betting content for truTV and MSG Networks.

Earlier in her career, Martin spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as Senior Reporter, leading coverage across digital, social, and broadcast platforms with a role that helped sharpen her voice in team storytelling and fan engagement.

Her experience stretches even further, with roles tied to organizations like the Denver Nuggets, Kansas City Chiefs, and NBC Sports Bay Area, giving her a well-rounded understanding of both local and national sports coverage.

For Martin, the move to SportsCenter carries personal significance. Growing up in Los Angeles, she credits ESPN as a foundational influence in how she connected with sports and storytelling. Now, she becomes part of that same legacy, delivering highlights, context, and human stories to millions of viewers.

ESPN executives echoed that sentiment, pointing to her adaptability and experience across formats as key strengths. In today’s sports media landscape, where content lives across TV, streaming, and social platforms, that flexibility is more valuable than ever.

Martin will be based at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, joining a long-standing lineup of anchors who have defined the network’s voice for decades. As SportsCenter continues to evolve with new formats and viewing habits, her addition signals both continuity and forward momentum for the flagship program.

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