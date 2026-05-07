ESPN and ACC Make History with 2027 Kickoff Game in Toronto
The Week 0 Matchup will take place at BMO Field in Canada.
The ACC is set to host a historic football season kickoff for the 2027 at BMO Field in Toronto.
What's Happening:
- The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), in collaboration with ESPN Events, have announced plans for a historic 2027 football season kickoff game that will feature Syracuse and Wake Forest in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
- The Week 0 matchup between the two ACC schools will be the first NCAA college football game played at BMO Field.
The game is slated to take place during Week 0 of the 2027 season, with the date targeted for either August 28 or August 29. Kickoff time and broadcast details will be finalized at a later date, with the game set to air nationally on either ABC or ESPN.
The contest will serve as one of Wake Forest's home conference games and will count as a conference matchup between the two teams.
- One of Canada’s premier sports venues and a host stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026, BMO Field is home to the Toronto Argonauts (Canadian Football League), Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and Canada’s National soccer teams.
- The game will also coincide with the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), Canada’s largest annual community event and a premier end-of-summer fair.
- The CNE welcomes over 1.5 million visitors annually, creating a unique platform to introduce college football to a broad international audience.
- The Toronto matchup builds on the ACC’s growing global footprint. Since 2016, the conference has hosted games in Dublin, Ireland, through the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, with contests in 2016 and 2024 and already has two more international openers set for 2026 with NC State taking on Virginia in College Football Brasil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and North Carolina playing TCU in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland. With this announcement, the 2027 season will again feature multiple international contests, as Pitt is scheduled to face Wisconsin in Dublin on August 28, alongside Syracuse and Wake Forest’s historic matchup in Toronto.
What They're Saying:
- ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D: “We are thrilled to bring ACC football to an international stage in Toronto. This conference game represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our student-athletes and our member institutions, as well as put on full display the energy of college football to a new and diverse audience. Building on our successful history of international games – from Dublin to our upcoming game in Brazil – this matchup reflects the ACC’s continued commitment to giving our student-athletes a first-class experience, as well as memorable experiences for our fans and alumni, all while helping to grow the game globally.”
- Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack: “Opening the 2027 season in Toronto is an exciting opportunity for Syracuse football and our fans. Partnering with Wake Forest and ESPN Events for this game created the unique chance for us to headline Week 0 while providing a destination game for fans to visit a world-class city just four hours from campus.”
- Wake Forest Vice President & Director of Athletics John Currie: “Building on the incredible momentum of Coach Dickert’s 9-4 debut season, we are proud to have earned this unique opportunity, which puts Demon Deacon football, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem and the ACC on the international stage in the heart of a world-class city. Being part of the festivities of the Canadian National Exhibition provides a true World Class Student-Athlete Experience and amplifies the exposure of our University, city and state, and adds to the fun Wake Forest fans can experience while supporting Demon Deacons. We appreciate the partnership of ESPN’s Clint Overby and Kristen Shaver, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment VP of Business Operations Chris Shewfelt, ACC Senior Vice President Michael Strickland and retiring Syracuse athletics director John Wildhack in creating this dynamic way to kick off 2027 on ESPN or ABC.”
- Kristen Shaver, ESPN Director of Events and Football Operations: “We’re grateful to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for hosting this college football game in Toronto to kick off the 2027 season and look forward to collaborating with them on future details. This relationship sets the stage for a truly historic moment—the first time two American universities will open their season in Canada. We’re thrilled to bring Syracuse and Wake Forest to one of North America’s premier sports cities during the excitement of the Canadian National Exhibition, creating an unforgettable backdrop and experience for traveling fans.”
- Chris Shewfelt, VP Business Operations, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE): “BMO Field is excited to once again diversify our lineup of events at the stadium, bringing the electricity of U.S. college football to Toronto just a year after hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026. We are thrilled to host two great ACC teams and are excited to welcome their fans to explore our beautiful city during the Canadian National Exhibition.”
The ACC:
- Usually called the ACC, the Atlantic Coast Conference is one of the major college sports conferences in the country. It is best known for high-level competition in football and basketball, especially in the NCAA.
- Founded in 1953, the conference sponsors more than 25 varsity sports, and includes universities (mostly from the Eastern U.S.) like Duke, UNC at Chapel Hill, Clemson, Florida State University, Syracuse, and even Stanford and UC Berkeley.
- While the ACC is prominent in football, they have historically been on one of the strongest men's basketball conferences in the country.
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