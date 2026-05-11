ESPN’s “Last Train to North America” Explores the Road to the 2026 World Cup

New documentary series follows a cross-continental journey through the cultures and communities shaping soccer’s biggest event

The countdown to the world’s biggest sporting event is officially underway, and the journey is just as important as the destination.

What’s Happening:

ESPN is inviting fans aboard a cross-continental adventure with Last Train to North America, a new documentary series that tracks the cultural heartbeat of the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Premiering May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, the series blends sports storytelling with immersive travel.

Hosted by veteran journalist Martin Ainstein, the nine-episode series unfolds across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the three nations set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But instead of focusing solely on stadiums and star players, the show takes a different route: a literal train journey through the cities and communities that will define the tournament experience.

Each stop along the way offers a deeper look at how soccer, or football, depending on where you are in the world, acts as a universal language. From bustling urban centers to culturally rich local neighborhoods, Last Train to North America highlights the people and traditions that give each host city its identity. The result is a portrait of a continent preparing not just for a tournament, but for a shared global moment.

The format is part of a larger legacy. The Last Train franchise, produced by ESPN Originals, has become a staple of major international sporting events. Previous editions have documented the lead-up to global competitions in Russia (2018), Japan (2020), Qatar (2022), and Paris (2024), earning multiple Emmy nominations along the way.

Each installment combines journalism with travelogue-style storytelling, a formula that continues to resonate with audiences looking for more than just scores and highlights.

With new episodes debuting weekly, the series builds momentum as it moves closer to the World Cup itself. ESPN’s broader coverage plans will also include extensive reporting across platforms, in both English and Spanish, ensuring fans can follow every storyline from on-field rivalries to the cultural impact of hosting the world’s most-watched sporting event.

At its core, Last Train to North America is about connection: between countries, between communities, and between fans. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, this series offers a reminder that the spirit of the game extends far beyond the pitch.

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