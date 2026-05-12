Super Bowl LXI Expands Reach with Dual Spanish-Language Broadcasts

ESPN and TelevisaUnivision team up to deliver two unique Spanish-language presentations of the NFL’s biggest game

The biggest game in American sports is about to get even more accessible. In a landmark move ahead of Super Bowl LXI, ESPN and TelevisaUnivision are teaming up to deliver not one, but two Spanish-language broadcasts of the NFL’s championship game, marking a major step forward in serving the rapidly growing Hispanic fanbase across the United States.

What’s Happening:

For decades, the Super Bowl has been a cultural event as much as a sporting one. Now, with this new agreement, millions more fans will be able to experience the excitement, storytelling, and spectacle of the game in a way that feels more personal and culturally connected.

At the center of this collaboration is Super Bowl LXI, which will air in English on ABC and ESPN, while Spanish-speaking audiences will have two distinct viewing options.

ESPN Deportes will produce its own dedicated broadcast, continuing its legacy of Spanish-language NFL coverage. At the same time, Univision, owned by TelevisaUnivision, will air a completely separate telecast with its own commentary team and production style.

This dual-broadcast approach is more than just a technical expansion, it reflects a broader recognition of the diversity within the U.S. sports audience. Hispanic viewership of the NFL has grown significantly in recent years, and networks are increasingly investing in ways to better connect with that audience not just through translation, but through culturally relevant storytelling, commentary, and presentation.

“This is about expanding access,” said Oscar Ramos of ESPN Deportes, emphasizing the network’s long-standing commitment to Hispanic NFL fans. Meanwhile, TelevisaUnivision’s Olek Loewenstein highlighted the passion and energy that Hispanic audiences bring to the sport, noting that this partnership allows for a more authentic and engaging viewing experience.

The collaboration also fits into ESPN’s larger “Year of the Super Bowl” initiative, a sweeping, multi-platform effort developed alongside the National Football League to build anticipation for the network’s first-ever Super Bowl production in 2027. Since launching earlier this year, the initiative has already begun rolling out enhanced content, storytelling, and fan-focused experiences designed to bring audiences closer to the game than ever before.

For ESPN Deportes, Super Bowl LXI will mark its fourth Spanish-language presentation of the event, building on years of coverage that includes Monday Night Football broadcasts, playoff games, and studio programming. For TelevisaUnivision, the broadcast represents a continuation of its growing relationship with the NFL, following its historic first national Spanish-language Super Bowl airing with Super Bowl LVIII.

The result is a milestone moment: two unique Spanish-language broadcasts, each tailored to its audience, each offering a distinct perspective on the same global event. It’s a move that not only broadens reach but deepens connection—ensuring that the Super Bowl feels just as electric, no matter what language you’re watching in.

As the countdown to Super Bowl LXI begins, one thing is clear: the future of sports broadcasting is more inclusive, more dynamic, and more reflective of the fans who make these moments matter.

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