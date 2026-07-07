Former Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock Announces Retirement from Walt Disney Company

After starting with the company in 1995, The Walt Disney Company executive Ken Potrock climbed up the corporate ladder through many distinguished titles during his career, though he was perhaps best known as the President of the Disneyland Resort from 2020 until 2025. And today Mr. Potrock announced his retirement from the company, set to kick in early next year. More details below.

What's Happening:

Ken Potrock, who served as President of the Disneyland Resort from May of 2020 through March of 2025, has announced his retirement from the Walt Disney Company, via his official LinkedIn page.

In his current role as Disney's President of Major Events Integration, Potrock is leading the company's engagement in events like America's 250th anniversary, FIFA World Cup, the Grammy Awards, and Super Bowl LXI. He says his retirement will come in February, after he helps deliver "the biggest Super Bowl ever in Los Angeles."

Potrock's previous roles with the company have included helping to launch the Disney Cruise Line as Senior Vice President of that division in the mid-1990s, then later serving as President of Disney Consumer Products and Senior Vice President of Disney Sports Enterprises, Disney Vacation Club, the Golden Oak residential community and Adventures by Disney.

During his time at Disneyland Resort, he helped steer the popular Southern California theme parks through the COVID-19 pandemics and oversaw the openings of Avengers Campus, the Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and the newly reimagined Mickey's Toontown.

It is unknown who, if anyone, will take over for Potrock to spearhead Disney's involvement with the 2028 Olympics, also set to take place in Los Angeles, California.

Potrock also serves on the board of Rady Children's Health (formerly the Children's Hospital of Orange County) and as Chairman of Visit California. Plus, he is an advisory board member for the L.A. Sports and Entertainment Commission.

In retirement, Potrock says he plans to catch up on travel, enjoy spending time with his wife and their two sons, and perhaps even enroll in the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley.

What They're Saying:

Ken Potrock: "Well, the news is out. After nearly 32 incredible years, I've decided to retire from The Walt Disney Company. My time at Disney started in 1995 with what felt like a crazy idea: help Disney launch a cruise line, in an industry it had never been in. A lot of people thought we were nuts. We figured it out anyway."

"Well, the news is out. After nearly 32 incredible years, I've decided to retire from The Walt Disney Company. My time at Disney started in 1995 with what felt like a crazy idea: help Disney launch a cruise line, in an industry it had never been in. A lot of people thought we were nuts. We figured it out anyway." "Every chapter along this journey was built by people who cared more than they had to. That's what I'll carry with me most. My dad always said hospitality is just a way of showing up for people. I found that spirit in every Disney cast member I ever worked alongside. To everyone who has been part of this ride: thank you."

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